Update on 2 specialist review requirements for male patients already taking valproate
A review by 2 specialists will remain in place for patients starting valproate under 55 years of age.
The review by 2 specialists remains in place for patients starting valproate under 55 years of age but the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) has advised that it will not be required for men (or males) currently taking valproate. More information is available in our Drug Safety Update (DSU).
The information considered by the CHM and the advice issued is presented in a Public Assessment Report. The current recommendations were implemented on 31 January 2024. Our DSU includes three infographics which have been developed to provide clarity for healthcare professionals about valproate prescribing.