Up for the Cup

Historically, football memorabilia can go for hundreds of thousands of pounds. The most expensive item sold in the UK was an original FA Cup, dating from 1871, which went under the hammer for £420,000 at Christie’s in 20051.

The most expensive items of World Cup football memorabilia ever sold include2:

Jules Rimet Trophy replica £254,500 Nobby Stiles’ 1966 World Cup medal £188,200 Alan Ball’s 1966 World Cup medal £164,800 Pele’s 1970 second-half World Cup final shirt £157,750 Gordon Banks’ 1966 World Cup medal £124,750 Geoff Hurst’s 1966 World Cup final shirt £91,750 Ray Wilson’s 1966 World Cup medal £80,750 Pele’s 1958 World Cup final shirt £70,505 Pele’s 1970 first-half World Cup final shirt £66,500 Alan Ball’s 1966 World Cup final shirt £51,755

Football fans looking to secure a memento on a smaller budget could pick up a World Cup 2018 inspired personalised registration from DVLA.

Fans of the beautiful game can use the website’s search facility to find the perfect football-themed plate for them with WO18 RLD, WE18 WON and FR18 NCE currently available.

Jody Davies, DVLA Personalised Registrations’ Senior Sales Manager, said:

Football memorabilia clearly has a market and this top ten highlights how much people are willing to spend on commemorating the game. But with more than 50 million registrations available on our website there are almost endless possibilities for football fans to celebrate their passion for the sport and their team, from just £250. Motorists can get into World Cup fever straight away with 18 registrations now available.

