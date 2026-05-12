Unknown Lanarkshire soldier of World War Two named following new research

The previously unidentified grave of a Scottish soldier who gave his life in World War 2 has been identified in Sicily 83 years after his death.

Cpl Gilbert Nay Hamilton served with 7th Battalion Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders and died near Gerbini, Sicily, on 21 July 1943.

Today’s (12 May 2026) service at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s ( CWGC ) Catania War Cemetery saw his grave rededicated in his name, with a newly inscribed headstone making a permanent and personal memorial to his sacrifice in Sicily.

It was organised by the MOD ’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre ( JCCC ), also known as the ‘War Detectives’.

JCCC Caseworker, Alexia Clark, said:

This case was unusual in that the researcher who originally produced evidence suggesting where Cpl Hamilton was buried is actually his great-grand-nephew. A lot of time and effort has gone into discovering Gilbert’s story, which has ultimately led us to recognise his final resting place. Today we have finally been able to restore Gilbert’s name to him and his military family have been here to honour his sacrifice. It has been a privilege for me to have contributed to this case and to have organised the service of rededication today.

Lt Henry Sutton lays a wreath at Cpl Hamilton's grave (Crown Copyright)

Gilbert joined the Army on 15 January 1942, signing for service with the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders under service number 2993180. His service record tells us he was a little over 5’10” tall, with hazel eyes and dark brown hair.

After training he was sent to join the war in the Middle East in June 1942. He soon made the rank of Corporal, transferred to the North Africa campaign, and later took part in the invasion of Sicily, where he was killed in action during the Battle for Gerbini in July 1943.

Gilbert received a hasty burial and, though a cross was erected showing his rank and regiment, all details of his name were lost.

In March 1944 the remains of an unidentified Corporal of the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders were exhumed from a field grave near Gerbini and moved to the Catania War Cemetery. A named identification proved impossible and so the man was buried as an unknown corporal.

Only now that all the records and evidence have been drawn together and considered in their entirety, have the War Detectives been able to conclusively confirm Gilbert’s resting place in line with the researcher’s findings.

Today’s service was supported by serving soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The military party stand behind Cpl Hamilton's new headstone (Crown Copyright)

The headstone was replaced by CWGC . Dr. Daniel Seaton, Commemorations Case Officer at the CWGC , said: