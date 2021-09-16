United Kingdom – United Arab Emirates Joint Communiqué: a Partnership for the Future

United Kingdom Prime Minister the Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met in London on 16 September. The leaders agreed to establish a new, ambitious Partnership for the Future between the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates that will strengthen the deep and historic relations that the two countries share.

The new partnership will build on this history, and ensure that the UAE and UK are able to work closely together to tackle the shared global challenges that we face, promote prosperity and security for our citizens, tackle climate change, and expand the exchange of knowledge, skills and ideas. The meeting was attended by UAE and UK Ministerial representatives, Ambassadors and Officials from both countries.

The Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates will co-chair an annual Strategic Dialogue to review and drive progress on the global issues pillar and to support their strong commitment to promoting multilateralism, and to working closely together during the UAE’s term at the UN Security Council for the period of 2022-23.

The Prime Minister and His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi will lead this Partnership, which will consist of two central pillars: the creation of sustainable prosperity and addressing global issues. The leaders agreed to use the Partnership to create new trade, investment, and innovation dynamics, and to strengthen collaboration in areas including life sciences, energy innovation, regional issues, illicit finance, education, security, development, culture, climate, and health and food security.

The Prime Minister congratulated the United Arab Emirates on the fiftieth anniversary of its founding in 1971. Both leaders welcomed the progress that bilateral relations have made during this time and underlined their high ambition for the future of the relationship. The UK and the UAE are committed to tackling global issues together, in friendship, and in recognition of the opportunity created by the depth of the strategic relationship between the two nations. In order to dramatically expand the breadth and depth of the bilateral relationship, the leaders agreed to establish a Partnership for the Future between the UK and UAE.

The United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates share an important trade and investment relationship, with total trade of £18.6bn in 2019, and two-way investment of £13.4bn in 2019, promoting innovation, jobs and economic development in the UAE and UK. The leaders set out their ambition to expand the economic relationship further, and discussed the opportunities for economic cooperation presented by new and developing sectors including technology, education, healthcare and life sciences, and clean and renewable energy.

The leaders welcomed the recent steps to increase investment flows between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. In March 2021, the United Kingdom’s Office for Investment and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company signed the UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership (SIP). This long-term strategic agreement will serve as the coordinated framework to guide and drive the future-focused investment relationship between the two nations. Over a five-year period, the UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership (SIP) will invest across four key innovation-led sectors – technology, infrastructure, healthcare, and life sciences, and clean and renewable energy – that will support job creation in both countries, strengthen national research and development capabilities and originate new areas of investment collaboration.

The leaders welcomed the March announcement that saw Mubadala commit £800m to United Kingdom life sciences, alongside the United Kingdom Government’s £200m Life Sciences Investment Programme. This first sector under the UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership (SIP) agreement is already driving greater collaboration between the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates in life sciences research and education. Given the strong progress since March of committed and potential investments, the leaders announced the full scale of UAE’s investment commitment to the UAE-UK SIP – £10bn over the next five years – including the establishment of the Partnership’s remaining three investment priorities: energy transition, technology and infrastructure. To guide and facilitate further UK investment under the expanded remit of the UK-UAE SIP, the leaders welcomed the ongoing assistance from the British Business Bank. The leaders discussed a number of ongoing projects under the SIP framework, with plans to announce further investments in due course.

Acknowledging that the energy sector has been a crucial pillar in the relations between the UAE and the UK, the two leaders agreed to step up bilateral ties in the energy transition and decarbonisation, with a particular focus on renewables and new forms of energy. This collaboration would be broadened and deepened through three new potential agreements: [1] a trilateral collaboration between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Masdar and BP focusing on, among others, on co-investments and co-development of Low-carbon Hydrogen Hubs and on the creation of a decarbonised air corridor between the UK and the UAE; [2] an agreement between ADNOC and BP on co-development of Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) Hubs, Methane Emission Detection Technology, and Smart Decision Centers for performance management and operational support; and [3] a forward-looking partnership between Masdar and BP to develop, build and operate energy and mobility services in urban spaces, including clean fuels, energy efficiency, distributed renewables generation and energy storage.

The leaders welcomed the conclusion of the United Kingdom – Gulf Cooperation Council Joint Trade and Investment Review in June 2021 and recent progress to boost bilateral trade through removing trade barriers and facilitating economic cooperation. They agreed on the importance of continued work in sectors such as education, healthcare, and food and drink, and through the United Kingdom – United Arab Emirates Joint Economic Committee, the next meeting of which was agreed to be held during Expo 2020 in Dubai.

The leaders announced the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on Industrial and Advanced Technologies Co-operation between the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), with a focus on Industrial policies, Supply chains resilience, Research and Innovation. The MoC highlights nine priority areas for collaboration between the two countries, including Life Sciences, Hydrogen, Space, emerging renewable energy technologies, and smart and green sustainable manufacturing which will be implemented through joint engagements between government, businesses, and academic entities.

The leaders also announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to facilitate the transfer of knowledge, investment, and standards to bring mutual benefit to both countries.

The UK and UAE will form a space sector joint committee to drive bilateral discussions for enhancing our scientific and commercial partnerships, to deliver economic prosperity for both nations.

The UK and UAE have developed stronger and closer industrial ties through collaboration in defence and security, and the growing relationship between the respective industries is built on a spirit of collaboration and partnership. This includes blossoming relationships between key UK Industry and Emirati partners, including Tawazun Economic Council and EDGE Group. The United Kingdom Defence and Security Exports Department, a part of the Department for International Trade and Tawazun Economic Council, cemented this relationship through the signing of a MoU concerning Defence Industrial Collaboration. The two leaders agreed that working together to support these emerging and future partnerships will promote prosperity whilst strengthening business opportunities for both.