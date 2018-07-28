UK’s Minister for Africa concludes Malawi visit

The UK’s Minister for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, visited Malawi from 26 to 28 July to reaffirm the strong and historic ties between the two Commonwealth partners. She saw how Malawi and the UK are working together on shared interests, and the impact of UK aid investments aimed at reducing poverty and inequality and promoting prosperity.

This was the Minister’s first visit to Malawi. Minister Baldwin had productive and warm discussions with senior government officials. They discussed a number of issues, including opportunities and challenges facing Malawi, and announced new UK funding to the education sector amounting to £37.5 million to support early grade learning and keep more girls in school in Malawi. She also set out the importance of having peaceful and transparent elections next year.

The Minister also held discussions with government officials, including the heads of law enforcement agencies (Directorate for Public Prosecutions, Anti-Corruption Bureau and Financial Investigations Authority) and the Malawi Electoral Commission Chair, Justice Jane Ansah, as well as meeting business representatives and opposition parties’ leaders.

Minister Baldwin said:

Malawi’s long-term success matters to the UK. Our partnership is anchored by the Commonwealth connection and the strong personal links between our nations, particularly with Scotland. I have been struck by the warmth of the people of Malawi and their resilience to overcome some of the most difficult challenges. The UK is committed to helping Malawi achieve its vision of increased prosperity for all. This means tackling issues like corruption and energy constraints, adapting to climate change and making the most of the country’s potential through strengthening agriculture and renewable energy.

On a visit to Majete National Park, Minister Baldwin met Malawi Park Rangers that are receiving training and advice from the British military on how to combat the illegal wildlife trade.

Minister Baldwin said:

The cooperation between Majete Park Rangers and the British soldiers who are sharing their experience to help them crack down on poachers is a wonderful example of how our two countries can work together to tackle major issues, making the world a more secure place.

The UK is a long-standing development partner of Malawi. UK aid plays a critical role in improving the lives of millions of poor children and adults. This includes investments in health, family planning, education, business development and adapting to climate change.

