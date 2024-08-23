Ukrainian Independence Day: Olga Tsybytovska's story

The Mriya was the largest cargo aircraft in the world. It was designed and built by Ukrainian engineers and was badly damaged during the first week of war.

Our small restaurant on Old Brompton Road serves biscuits shaped like the Mriya, because for Ukrainians, it is more than just a plane.

It’s an example of the incredible things our people can create, and a representation of our spirit in the fight for victory, peace and independence. Russians can destroy the plane, but they cannot destroy Mriya as a dream, and we all dream to restore our freedom.

I came to London on vacation in February 2022, five days before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. I’d heard lots of rumours, but I and many other Ukrainians refused to believe it could happen.

My trip had been planned three months in advance, so I only left with a small suitcase. I was sure I would be coming back.

On the day of the invasion, I received lots of messages early in the morning from friends and family members who were still there. They were shocked and scared. I have never felt so lost and desperate. It’s a feeling I don’t wish on anyone.

While I was safe, my thoughts were in Ukraine with my friends and family, and I had to do something to help and keep myself busy. I couldn’t just sit aside and observe what was going on.

First, I went to the Ukrainian cultural center and helped sort through humanitarian aid, but quickly realised I could be more effective in a different way. So, on the second day of war, I sent an email to a London restaurant asking whether they would like to arrange a fundraising event together - with a Ukrainian chef and menu - and donate the funds to World Central Kitchen.

We had never even met before, but they said: “Let’s do it”, and we held our first fundraising event on the 24th of August 2022.

Tickets sold out within 24 hours. Everyone came together - not just Ukrainians, but British people as well. Suppliers gave all products, the venue gave space, and people gave their time for free. It was fantastic; I met so many interesting people and really saw that people here in the UK were standing in solidarity with us.

I was really surprised with the scale of support, not just from the government, but among normal people. The wish to help is so common, it feels like it’s part of the culture here to help people in need.

After that there was one event after another, and in August 2022, we opened a bistro serving traditional Ukrainian dishes alongside the chef’s signature creations inspired by modern Ukraine.

All our dishes are fabulous, choosing a favourite is like picking a favourite parent. The most famous one is borscht, which we always have in house, but every Ukranian believes their mother’s borscht is the best.

All but one member of the team are Ukrainian refugees, who moved here because of the war. We have staff from all over Ukraine and a few members of the team who came from occupied territories in the east. Their parents are still there.

My own family are still in Ukraine, my parents, older brother and two dogs. Dnipro was bombed severely, not as much as Kharkiv or Mariupol, but still, it’s quite regular. I can never be sure that they are completely safe. At any moment something terrible could happen.

I was there at the beginning of June, and it felt like the air raid alarm was just non-stop for seven days. Sometimes when I talk to my family, I say goodnight, hang up the phone and then in five minutes they call and say that there has just been an explosion, and they can see grey clouds from their windows. It’s part of everyday life for Ukrainians now.

But what I admire about Ukrainians is how they are trying to stay positive, and if the aim of Russian government is to make us so afraid that we lose our strength, they will not succeed. What I have seen is people becoming more and more united, resilient and determined.

As much as they can, people in Ukraine are trying to lead normal lives. They’re doing their duties; raising children, studying, going to work, taking care of themselves and their homes.

We don’t need to be reminded of what is happening in Ukraine. We don’t forget about it. But things like Ukrainian Independence Day give us hope and give us strength.

It’s something we can unite behind, and a time to think about those who are defending our country and those who are volunteering – the people who are bringing victory closer to us. For me, it is a symbol of a prosperous future, of freedom, of independence and unity.

I will be celebrating by working here at the restaurant from morning until late into the evening. It’s like a second Christmas for us.

Our mission here is not only to bring Ukrainians back home, but to promote our culture and spread the word about our country. It’s a great honour for us to showcase our hospitality and our cuisine to the UK.

I want to share my gratitude to this country and its people, for their warm welcome and their hospitality. Many people at this restaurant – including myself – were hosted in British homes when we arrived, and we continue to receive support from all our guests.

Ukranian cuisine is not so well known in the UK, but people here are so open to trying new things, they are so supportive, and we are so lucky to be exactly where we are and doing what we are doing.