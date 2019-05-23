UKGI appoints new non-executive directors

UK Government Investments Ltd ( UKGI ) has appointed Clare Hollingsworth and Andrew Duff to its board.

Ms Hollingsworth’s appointment is with immediate effect and Mr Duff joins from 9 July 2019. Simon Palley, who joined the UKGI Board in May 2016, will be stepping down in May at the end of his term.

These appointments will broaden the mix of skills on the UKGI Board, adding further industry and infrastructure experience to its expertise.

Commenting on the appointments, Robert Swannell, UKGI Chairman, said:

I am delighted that two such high-calibre appointees will be joining the UKGI Board. As we continue to focus on delivering excellent governance for the arm’s-length bodies in our portfolio, the skills that Clare and Andy bring in running and chairing major organisations will further add to the quality of advice and challenge that the UKGI Board provides to its executive team of private sector specialists and civil servants. My thanks to Simon Palley for his particularly valuable contribution to UKGI in its crucial formative years. Simon has brought his naturally enquiring mind and unconventional thinking to bear on our work at the Board in a way that has been engagingly challenging but always constructive. We will miss him.

Further information

Clare Hollingsworth has chaired Eurostar since 2013. She is also a non-executive director of Mölnlycke AB and is a senior independent director at the Lawn Tennis Association. Prior to holding these positions, Clare was a non-executive director of Virgin Healthcare, Savills and Spire Healthcare, as well as the Managing Director of BUPA Hospitals.

Andrew Duff has spent his executive career in the energy industry and brings a wealth of experience in regulated business environments and strategic management. He is the Chairman of Severn Trent plc. Andrew is also Chairman of Elementis and was a non-executive director of Ferguson Plc from 2004-2013. He was previously the Chief Executive Officer of RWE Npower and a member of the RWE Executive Committee. Andrew is the Senior Trustee of McMillan Cancer Support.