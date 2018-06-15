UKEF appoints Samir Parkash as Chief Risk Officer

Samir joins UKEF from the Royal Bank of Scotland, where he most recently was the Managing Director for credit for large corporates, and previously led the bank’s credit functions for industrials and corporates in Asia Pacific. He has an extensive background in risk management in the banking sector, with more than 25 years’ experience across numerous geographies and sectors.

UKEF ’s Chief Risk Officer is responsible for enterprise-wide risk management, including UKEF ’s portfolio of up to £50 billion – safeguarding taxpayers’ money while at the same time ensuring that UKEF is able to offer the best support possible to its customers and their overseas buyers.

Louis Taylor, UKEF ’s Chief Executive Officer, welcomed Samir to UKEF , saying:

I am very pleased to welcome Samir, who brings a wealth of experience to the role of UK Export Finance’s Chief Risk Officer. The government’s Export Strategy, due to be published in coming weeks, puts UKEF at its heart, and Samir will play a critical role, helping us provide world-class support for the UK’s world-class exporters at the same time as ensuring that taxpayers’ money is rigorously safeguarded.

Samir Parkash, Chief Risk Officer at UKEF , added:

I am delighted to be joining UK Export Finance at a time when the work of the department has never been more important – UKEF ’s support can be transformative for its customers, and for the UK’s economy, jobs and prosperity. I look forward to playing my part, ensuring that UKEF continues to deliver for the UK’s export community.

Samir succeeds David Havelock, Chief Risk Officer at UKEF for more than 12 years, who retired at the end of March. David was appointed a Commander of the British Empire in the 2018 Queen’s Birthday Honours in recognition of his contribution to the UK’s export economy.

Background

UK Export Finance is the UK’s export credit agency and a government department, working alongside the Department for International Trade as an integral part of its strategy and operations.

Our mission is to ensure that no viable UK export should fail for want of finance or insurance from the private market. We provide finance and insurance to help exporters win, fulfil and ensure they get paid for export contracts.

We have supported exports in the aerospace, construction, oil and gas, mining and metals, petrochemicals, telecommunications, and transport sectors.

Our regional network of export finance managers support UK businesses to export. Our range of products includes:

Bond insurance policy

Bond support scheme

Buyer & supplier credit financing facility

Direct lending facility

Export insurance policy

Export refinancing facility

Export working capital scheme

Letter of credit guarantee scheme

Our country cover positions outline our current cover policy and risk appetite for each country