UK welcomes outcome of Paris meeting of Libyan leaders on 29 May

Minister for the Middle East, Mr Alistair Burt said:

The UK government welcomes yesterday’s meeting of Libyan leaders in Paris with Ghassan Salamé, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General. The commitments entered into represent a potentially important step forward in Libya’s political transition, including in terms of creating the conditions for successful elections.

The priority now is the implementation of those commitments. There is a window of opportunity for progress in Libya, and we urge all of her leaders to seize it by engaging fully with UN-led efforts to facilitate a more inclusive political settlement in Libya. The UK will continue to co-operate closely with our international partners in support of SRSG Salamé, and of our shared objective for a stable Libya capable of tackling her migration, terrorism and other challenges.