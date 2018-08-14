UK Visas & Immigration Freetown Visa Application Centre moves to a New Location

On 30 July 2018, UK Visas and Immigration’s Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Freetown moved to a new premises. Customers making a new application should attend their appointment at the new VAC. Customers who have still to collect their application will now need to report to the new address.

UK visa customers will continue to complete their applications and pay their visa fee online at Visa4UK/ Access UK in exactly the same way as before, and choose an appointment at the TLS Contact VAC in Freetown.

The Visa Application Centre in Freetown will be open every week day between 08:30hrs – 14:30hrs. Customers will be able to make appointments to submit visa applications in Freetown between 08:30hrs and 14:30hrs Monday to Friday.

As before, applications made in Freetown will be processed in line with UKVI’s global customer service standards. All UK visa applications will continue to be decided by UK Visas and Immigration staff in a fair and objective process. Staff at the Visa Application Centre have no influence at all over the outcome of any visa application.

New Visa Application Centre Address

UK Visa Application Centre TLS Contact West African Sunshine Building Gouji Property Development Building No: 5 7 Lumley Beach Road Aberdeen Freetown