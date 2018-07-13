UK Visas and Immigration announces streamlined visa process for Maldivian students and offers temporary visa application service in Male.

The Temporary Enrolment Location (TEL) will operate on 7th and 8th August 2018 from 09.00 am to 05.30 pm from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maldives (1st Floor Boduthakurufaanu Magu, Male).

Applicants wishing to use the temporary VAC will follow the normal application process by submitting their forms, paying for their visas and booking their appointments online via https://www.gov.uk/apply-uk-visa.

UKVI have agreed to waive routine interviews for customers applying for a Tier 4 student visa via the TEL – making the process more convenient to those who use the TEL.

This is an optional service and those in Maldives are free to travel to the nearest visa application centres in Sri Lanka or India.

Maldivians will also have access to a streamlined application process, announced by the UK Home Office in early July. Maldives was added by UKVI to a list of countries known as Appendix H. This means Maldivians – along with other applicants from Appendix H countries – who are applying for Tier 4 visas will not be required to provide evidence of finances, qualifications or evidence of their English language ability with their application, although they must still meet these requirements – and UKVI reserves the right to request the documents in certain cases.

The UK welcomes students from Maldives, and recognises the contribution they make to the UK, both intellectually and culturally. The streamlined visa processes hopes to provide greater access to Maldivian students as they access the UK’s internationally recognised higher education system.

For specific queries on the visa application process contact the International Enquiry Service - www.gov.uk/contact-ukvi-outside-uk