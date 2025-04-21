UK to step up military partnership with New Zealand as both countries drive forward defence and security agenda

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon set to step up support for Ukraine with new drone contract and extension to Operation Interflex

Comes as leaders agree to deepen defence and security ties, with the Royal New Zealand Navy preparing to join the UK’s Carrier Strike Group as it heads to the Indo-Pacific

Leaders also expected to discuss the importance of growth and free trade for economic and national security

The UK is set to deepen defence and security ties with New Zealand as the Prime Minster strengthens alliances abroad to protect Britain’s national interest.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon this morning, with the leaders visiting the training of Ukrainian forces by the UK and New Zealand military as part of Operation Interflex. The visit follows the two leaders meeting at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa last year.

New Zealand trainers have worked alongside British counterparts to help train more than 54,000 soldiers on Operation Interflex, and New Zealand are expected to today confirm that they will extend their support for the initiative in the UK until the end of the year.

In addition to their support for training Ukrainian troops, military planners from the New Zealand Defence Force are contributing to the latest thinking and plans for post-conflict support for Ukraine through the Coalition of the Willing.

Prime Minister Starmer will also announce UK contracts worth £30m for drones produced by SYOS Aerospace, a New Zealand uncrewed vehicle manufacturer based in Hampshire to support Ukraine.

The contract has created 45 jobs at the manufacturing facility based in Fareham, Hampshire, and supports a further nine UK based companies with subcontracts - delivering on the government’s Plan for Change through both growth and security.

During the visit to see the training first hand, the leaders are expected to discuss plans to further step up defence and security cooperation, with defence ministers being instructed to work on a new joint defence partnership between both countries to ensure the relationship is fit for the twenty-first century.

The new arrangement, which will succeed the one signed in 2015, comes after both the UK and New Zealand increased defence spending to 2.5% and 2% of GDP respectively. It will also recognise the vital partnership between the UK and New Zealand in upholding stability and security across Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.

That includes through the involvement of Royal New Zealand Navy frigate, HMNZS Te Kaha, which will join the UK Carrier Strike Group, which leaves Portsmouth today, in the Indian Ocean.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“Only by working with our friends and allies and protecting our national security will we be able to deliver on our Plan for Change, putting money back in the pockets of working people through highly skilled jobs - such as those we have announced today - a strong and resilient economy, and greater opportunity.

“From the beaches of Gallipoli, to the vital work we have been doing together on Operation Interflex and our support for Ukraine, the UK and New Zealand have stood shoulder-to-shoulder for generations in pursuit of peace and stability.

“As the world becomes an increasingly dangerous place, I am proud how much we are doing together to support our national and economic security – stepping up our defence spending, deploying our navies together in the Indo-Pacific, and continuing our work to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position to deter an increasingly aggressive Russia.”

Following the visit to Interflex training in the South West of England, the leaders will return to Downing Street to discuss how both countries can work together to drive growth, deliver on the government’s Plan for Change, and put money back in the pockets of working people.

That will include increasing ambition on free and open trade, including through the global Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership and New Zealand and the UK’s landmark Free Trade Agreement.

Total trade in goods and services between the UK and New Zealand was £3.6 billion in 12 months to September 2024 an increase of 5.3%, or £179 million in current prices, from 12 months leading up to September 2023.

It comes after Scottish firm Emergency One won a global competition to supply emergency vehicles to Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ). Through the ten-year contract, East Ayrshire based Emergency One will replace 186 vehicles for New Zealand’s first responders, supporting 25 new jobs in Scotland.

The UK and New Zealand are also deepening collaboration in the agriculture technology sector. A new Investor Partnership deal will see New Zealand investment in British small and medium enterprises to develop cutting edge equipment supporting growth, farming sustainability and food security.