UK to contribute drones, jets and warship to Multinational Mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz

Britain will deploy autonomous mine hunting equipment and cutting-edge counter drone systems, along with Typhoon jets and HMS Dragon as part of a future defensive mission to secure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The defensive mission, which would become operational when conditions allow, is backed by £115m new funding for mine-hunting drones and counter-drone systems.

During a virtual summit of Defence Ministers, with representation from over 40 nations involved in the Multinational Military Mission, the Defence Secretary also reaffirmed the UK’s leadership, including as part of a multinational HQ to coordinate efforts.

The UK’s contribution to the multinational mission will include a cutting-edge autonomous kit, as part of the Royal Navy’s shift to a Hybrid Navy. Other nations also utilised the virtual summit to announce their respective capability contributions to the Multinational Military Mission.

The UK force package will include:

Advanced autonomous mine hunting equipment, including capabilities to detect and defeat mines.

The Royal Navy’s modular ‘Beehive’ system which can deliver high-speed, autonomous Kraken drone boats allowing the multinational force to sense, track, and identify potential threats and defeat them.

UK Typhoon jets, battle-proven in the region, ready to conduct air patrols over the Strait of Hormuz.

Advanced British military mine-clearance specialists, who have been preparing in the UK to conduct mine-clearing operations.

HMS Dragon deploying to the Middle East to be ready for any mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz. It’s counter drone systems include the cutting-edge Sea Viper system.

These capabilities will enable the UK to make meaningful contributions to be should they be required.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

The UK is playing a leading role to secure the Strait of Hormuz, and we are demonstrating that today with new cutting-edge kit to protect our interests and secure the Strait. New funding for autonomous mine-hunting and counter-drone systems, our advanced Typhoon jets, and HMS Dragon are strong and clear commitments – commitments to strengthen the confidence of commercial shipping and reduce the burden of the conflict on people at home. With our allies, this multinational mission will be defensive, independent, and credible.

HMS Dragon is already on her way to the Middle East, having undergone additional training and preparation to ensure that her crew are ready, including further calibrating her advanced systems. This will ensure that the air defence ship is ready for potential future operations in the Strait.

RFA Lyme Bay also continues to be upgraded by the Royal Navy to add new cutting-edge uncrewed equipment, allowing it to be used as a ‘mothership’ for autonomous systems, if required for operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

These contributions complement the UK’s existing defensive operations in the region, with over 1000 UK personnel across the region, including counter-drone teams and fast jet squadrons, which have played an important role in protecting British nationals and our partners in the region.

The multinational plan is strictly defensive in nature and is designed to restore confidence for commercial shipping along the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical trade routes through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes.