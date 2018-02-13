UK Sport Appointment

A former athlete who competed in the Beijing and London Olympic Games winning a bronze medal in 2012 with the GB women’s hockey team. Since retiring from hockey Annie pursued a career in finance with Goldman Sachs, before recently moving into the commercial sports industry. Annie has maintained her involvement in high performance sport through positions on the UK Sport Mission 2016/2020 Panels, the British Cycling Independent Review and an Executive Board member of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), co-chairing the FIH’s Athletes’ Committee.

The role is remunerated at £218 per day. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Anne has declared no such political activity.