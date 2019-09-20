UK Space Conference

Come and see us on Stand C11. The winners of the Space to Innovate competition, run by the Defence and Security Accelerator on behalf of Dstl, will also be announced during the conference.

Dstl is involved in a wide array of Space projects. In September 2019 we awarded a design study to Airbus for a cluster of ultra-high-resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar satellites for the Ministry of Defence (MOD). Known as Project Oberon, the satellite cluster – which will be the first of its kind ever in orbit – will give greater accuracy of data and finer resolution compared to a single satellite.

This year we also acquired our first satellite ground control station to support future Space research activities for the Ministry of Defence (MOD) based at Portsdown West, Hampshire. This represents the first of a number of significant steps in conducting in-orbit research and concept demonstrator missions for the benefit of the MOD to better understand the Space domain to enable freedom of action for future UK operations, including the protection of UK operations against emerging Space-based threats.

With such an exciting array of programmes, there are many opportunities for companies to harness their novel and innovative technologies in Space. Dstl is keen to engage with large and small companies to exploit the full potential of Space. Previous experience of working with the defence sector is not necessary. We look forward to seeing you in Wales.