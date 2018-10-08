UK Space Agency backs campaign to inspire girls

Working with the WISE Campaign’s People Like Me initiative, the Agency has helped produce a resource pack for schools to boost the recruitment of girls into STEM subjects post-16, particularly those that girls typically do not choose, such as physics and engineering.

The initiative aims to help girls understand the breadth of careers open to them in the space sector by introducing them to role models who are working in the field. The women featured in the campaign come from different backgrounds and work in different areas across the space sector.

People Like Me: space sector careers pack

Alice Bunn, International Director at the UK Space Agency, said:

Like every other high-tech sector, space needs talented scientists and engineers, but with fewer women in science, we are missing out on half of the talented people on the planet. The UK Space Agency is delighted to support the WISE Campaign’s People Like Me – Careers in the Space Sector, and to highlight the range of great opportunities there are for girls and young women to use and develop their skills in creative and innovative ways within the space sector. We want to spread the word that the space sector is a brilliant place for your students to apply the subjects they enjoy and develop skills that will enable them to follow their dreams.

Girls remain under-represented across core science, technology, engineering and maths subjects. Recent research by the University of Roehampton has revealed that 30,000 fewer girls are studying key stage four level computing subjects compared to when the computing curriculum was introduced in the UK in 2014.

People Like Me is unique in its twin aspirations as a strategy for both schools and industry engagement. It encourages employers to raise aspiration by delivering careers advice to girls, in schools or on their premises, by professionals in STEM occupations who can challenge gendered stereotypes about these careers.

Since its launch in 2015, People Like Me’s resource has been delivered to over 6,500 girls around the UK by a range of partners. The new training platform, launched in July, will make it easier for businesses to subscribe to the programme and start delivering sessions to girls and helping to inspire them.