UK showcases climate change efforts at global summit

Foreign and Commonwealth Office Minister Mark Field and the Foreign Secretary’s Special Representative for Climate Change Nick Bridge are attending the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco on 13-14 September 2018. Governments, businesses and civil society have come together to discuss efforts to reduce carbon emissions and to transition to low carbon economies.

Throughout the summit, the UK has showcased a range of national and international commitments to tackle climate change, from driving the development of the zero emissions transport sector, to our support for small states and vulnerable communities to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The Powering Past Coal Alliance has also announced ten new members from across the US, Europe, and Australasia. Jointly initiated by the US and Canada, the coalition of 74 governments, businesses, and other organisations is committed to ending the use of unabated coal power within the timeframe of the Paris Agreement.

Minister Mark Field said:

Climate change is a global problem and one that needs to be tackled at every level, from international, to national and local governments, and with a huge role to play for businesses and individuals. The UK is looking beyond our strong record on climate action at home. We are working across the world to help reduce emissions and create a safer, more prosperous future for all people. We also want to help UK businesses capitalise on the growing investment opportunities as countries transition to clean, low carbon economies.

Nick Bridge, the Foreign Secretary’s Special Representative for Climate Change said:

We are delighted that ten new members have this week joined our international alliance to end the use of unabated coal power. Rapidly decreasing our dependency on coal is crucial to meeting our global Paris Agreement commitments. The UK has committed to ending unabated coal power generation by 2025 and we want to help other countries and organisations who share the same ambition.

Earlier this month, Minister Field attended the Pacific Islands Forum [3-6 September] where climate change was top of the agenda as an issue urgently facing small islands. The UK is one of the largest contributors of international climate finance and in the four years to 2020 will be giving developing countries over £5.5 billion to help them mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The visit also follows the UK-hosted international Zero Emissions Vehicle Summit [11-12 September] which brought together government and industry leaders to drive forward the development of the ultra low and zero vehicle emission market, in order to reduce emissions and improve air quality. In July, the Government set out its ambition for at least half of new cars to be ultra low emission by 2030. All new cars and vans will be effectively zero emission by 2040.

The first ever Green Great Britain Week will be held from 15 October, designed to highlight the opportunities that clean growth offers and raise awareness of how business and the public can tackle climate change.

Further information