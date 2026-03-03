UK sends warship and drone-busting helicopters to the Eastern Mediterranean to protect Brits and allies in the region

The UK is deploying its cutting-edge warship, HMS Dragon, and drone-busting Wildcat helicopters to the Eastern Mediterranean to boost British defences in the region.

The Type 45 destroyer is one of the most capable air defence warships in the world, and will strengthen the UK’s ability to detect, track and destroy aerial threats, including drones.

The ship is fitted with the world-leading Sea Viper missile system, which can launch eight missiles in under ten seconds and guide up to 16 missiles simultaneously. Type 45 Destroyers have already been proven on operations, including when one successfully intercepted a Houthi missile in 2024.

The deployment comes as the UK armed forces successfully shot down multiple drones across the region over the previous 24 hours:

RAF F-35B jets shot down drones over Jordan - the first time an RAF F-35 has destroyed a target on operations – supported by Typhoon jets and a Voyager tanker aircraft. A British counter-drone unit neutralised drones in Iraqi airspace heading towards Coalition forces, whilst an RAF Typhoon operating with the joint UK-Qatar 12 Squadron shot down an Iranian one-way attack drone directed at Qatar using an air-to-air missile on Monday.

The decision comes as Iran’s reckless attacks continue to target British interests in the region, as the UK Armed Forces continue to adapt to the changing threats.

It follows the UK bolstering its defensive presence in the region in recent weeks, including deploying radar systems, air defence, and F-35 jets.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

We are moving quickly to further reinforce our defensive presence in the Eastern Mediterranean. HMS Dragon brings world-class air defence capability, and our Wildcat helicopters are armed with Martlet missiles to counter the growing drone threat. I am deeply proud of the professionalism and bravery of our Armed Forces personnel who have in recent days, successfully taken action across the region to protect our allies and defend British interests.

In a further boost, two Royal Navy Wildcat helicopters armed with Martlet drone-busting missiles are also deploying.

The helicopters will be able to hunt and shoot down aerial threats, adding a powerful counter-drone capability to the region.