UK reveals military maintenance facilities in Ukraine for first time

The UK has revealed for the first time its maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities in Ukraine.

UK Defence Minister meets staff getting battle-damaged fighting vehicles back to the frontline faster.

Largest ever UK-led international trade mission with a record 35 British firms.

Operated under MOD contracts by UK companies with British and Ukrainian workforces, these facilities repair armoured vehicles and equipment – including UK-gifted CVR-T armoured vehicles, Husky support vehicles, L119 light guns and former Soviet-era kit, returning them to Ukrainian forces faster. It includes all AS-90 artillery systems donated by the UK, and our collaboration with Swedish partners means we are also able to support the Swedish Archer artillery systems.

The UK has been working since Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion in 2022 to establish engineering sites in Ukraine, operated under MOD contracts by UK companies with a skilled UK and Ukrainian workforce.

Locating these facilities in Ukraine ensures that armoured vehicles and equipment are repaired quickly and returned to Ukrainian forces faster, bolstering Ukraine’s Armed Forces – providing highly-skilled, well-paid jobs for Ukrainians.

British engineers are on the ground in Ukraine, working side-by-side with Ukrainian counterparts to service and repair military vehicles. Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard, visited one of the sites in Ukraine this week, speaking with those working around the clock to help keep Ukraine in the fight.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP, said:

While the world’s attention is focussed on conflict across the Middle East, the UK is standing firmer with our friends in Ukraine. Visits to Ukraine have always been deeply poignant for me - the UK will never waver in our support for Ukraine and we are clear that Ukraine’s security is Britain’s security. From the factory floor to the frontline, the UK is standing with Ukraine. Our pioneering facilities are helping keep Ukraine’s defiant Armed Forces in the fight against Putin’s brutal attacks, and British firms are boosting long term industrial production in Ukraine and partnering with Ukrainian companies to benefit both our nations.

As part of his visit, Defence Minister Pollard led the seventh Trade Mission to Ukraine, the largest in the series, with five international partners, over 80 delegates and 55 companies – including a record 35 British firms. The trade mission was run by ADS Group, the trade association for the UK’s aerospace, defence, security, and space industries.

This highlights the UK’s continued support for Ukraine as the Minister met with Ukrainian counterparts as well as UK and international partners’ defence industry leaders in Kyiv.

The UK and Ukraine signed an agreement for the latest project under Programme Lyra, the unique UK/Ukraine technology exchange agreed by the Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy in June 2025. An agreement was also signed that will see the UK and Ukraine collaborating on sophisticated UK electronic warfare technology, combining it with Ukrainian platforms to improve Ukraine’s military capability.

The trade mission marks the UK’s move to a permanent presence to support UK industry in Ukraine. It was the largest mission of the series, with the UK welcoming five international partners including Estonia, Finland, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, over 80 delegates and 55 companies. This number included a record 35 UK companies from primes to SMEs, offering a range of innovative solutions. Discussions at the Trade Mission around inward investment and mobilising private capital will further strengthen our ability to support Ukraine.

The trade missions have successfully deepened ties between British companies and their Ukrainian counterparts, securing contracts and helping build lasting sovereign production in Ukraine. That success has been underpinned by significant growth which will be supported by a new British Business Centre opening in Kyiv.

Since Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion in February 2022, the UK has committed over £21.8 billion for Ukraine, making the UK one of Ukraine’s largest bilateral donors.