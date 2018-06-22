Press release
UK responds to reports of regime incursions in southern Syria
Minister for the Middle East Alistair Burt has released a statement following reports of air and artillery attacks by the Asad regime in south-west Syria.
Minister Burt said:
I am deeply concerned by the reports of air and artillery attacks by the Asad regime against the de-escalation area in south-west Syria, leading to civilian deaths and displacements in recent days.
A military offensive by the regime in this area would constitute a flagrant violation of the ceasefire and de-escalation agreement reached by Russia, the United States and Jordan last November and which the UK has supported.
We urge Russia to uphold its commitments under this agreement and ensure the Syrian regime abides by the ceasefire. Failure to do so would undermine regional stability and risk a humanitarian crisis.
