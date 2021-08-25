UK reaffirms security commitment to Ukraine

Defence Minister Jeremy Quin spoke at the International Crimea Platform (ICP) in Kyiv and attended celebrations to mark the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence to reaffirm the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s security and territorial integrity.

The UK continues to work with NATO allies and partners to support Ukraine in reducing threats to the region and improving stability and prosperity in support of the rules based international system.

Minister Quin also represented the UK at the independence celebrations and military parade in Independence Square in Kyiv. This included a marching contingent from the Royal Lancers, and Colchester Band, and a flypast of RAF Typhoon fighter jets.

Defence Minister Jeremy Quin said:

It is an honour to represent the UK at such illustrious events to restate our support for Ukraine and celebrate 30 years of the country’s independence.

I was proud to watch the Royal Lancers, Colchester Band and RAF Typhoons supporting the military parade to mark this historic occasion.

The launch of the International Crimea Platform signifies the global community’s recognition of the hugely important need to keep pressing for the reintegration of Crimea as part of Ukraine which the UK fully supports.

The aim of the ICP is to integrate Crimea back into Ukraine. Heads of State from Poland and the Baltic countries, and Foreign Ministers from countries, including France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the UK attended. The ICP helped the global community coordinate on Crimea, increase the effectiveness of the international response, enhance pressure on Russia and step up efforts on ending the illegal annexation.

The UK and NATO are committed to Black Sea regional security, stability and prosperity alongside Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. We have demonstrated that ambition with action, conducting joint maritime and land exercises, such as SEA BREEZE and COSSACK MACE with Ukraine, allies and partners this summer.

The UK enjoys a strong bilateral relationship with Ukraine and is committed to securing its security. Since 2015, the UK has trained over 21,000 Ukrainian military personnel in medical skills, logistics, counter improvised explosive devices, leadership, planning and infantry tactics as part of Operation ORBITAL and the UK-led Maritime Training Initiative.