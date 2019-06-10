UK Music Industry Backs #BeSafeBeSound Campaign

Counter Terrorism Policing are reaching out to festival-goers who will be attending live events in the coming months by launching the #BeSafeBeSound social media campaign as part of their ‘Summer Security’ initiative.

The campaign is being backed by UK Music – an industry-funded body representing the collective interests of the British music industry – to help reach the hundreds of thousands of people who will be attending live events this summer.

A number of videos released by Counter Terrorism Policing on social media will be encouraging festival-goers to have an amazing time, but to report anything suspicious, however small.

While there is no intelligence to indicate an increased threat to festivals and live music events, the Senior National Coordinator for Protect and Prepare, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi, wants the public to familiarise themselves with the #BeSafeBeSound safety advice so they can play their part in keeping people safe.

DAC D’Orso explained:

There are some huge festivals taking place in the coming months, and we want everyone to have a fantastic time. Whilst we want everyone to have fun watching their favourite artists, people’s safety and security remains the top priority for police and festival organisers. The purpose of #BeSafeBeSound is to ensure that everyone attending these events knows they have an important role to play in the wider security operation. Everyone can help make events safe and secure by familiarising themselves with the #BeSafeBeSound advice, by reading our Run, Hide, Tell guidance and to be ready to ACT if they spot suspicious behaviour and activity. Don’t think you might be wasting anyone’s time, it is always better to be safe than sorry. If something doesn’t look or feel right it probably isn’t, so tell someone.

The importance of DAC D’Orsi’s message was echoed by UK Music CEO Michael Dugher who says:

While it’s important to stress that there is no evidence of any increased threat to live music events this summer, it’s sensible that we all stay vigilant and follow advice. Festivals and live music gigs in the UK are amongst the best attended in the world and have rightly earned their reputation as well organised events where nothing is more important than the safety of music fans. I would urge everyone attending events this summer to stay alert and follow the #BeSafeBeSound advice from the police to make sure everyone has a fantastic time in a safe and secure environment.

Key advice for anyone attending an event this summer:

Please arrive early for extra security measures. This will help prevent delays in getting into the event.

Be patient with security checks and help the staff to help you. We know it is inconvenient but they are there to keep you safe.

It is essential that you do not bring unnecessary items to the event; this will help to speed up searches and your entry to the event.

If you spot someone acting suspiciously, report it to police or to security staff immediately: don’t leave it to someone else.

In an emergency, if you think there is an immediate risk, always call 999 and look around you for help from staff – especially those with radios who can raise the alarm quickly.

Don’t leave bags unattended or anywhere they could cause a security scare. And never agree to look after anyone else’s bags, no matter how plausible their story.

If there is an incident, listen to staff and any announcements. Organisers will have emergency plans to help you keep safe.

Remember, the chance of being caught in a terrorism incident is small. But if it happens – Run, Hide, Tell.

You can follow the campaign by using the hashtag #BeSafeBeSound