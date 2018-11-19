UK & Montenegro celebrate 140 years of diplomatic relations

The reception will celebrate the longstanding and strong relationship between the UK and Montenegro and commemorate a historic milestone in the partnership between both countries.

Relations were codified on 13 June 1878, when the Treaty of Berlin was signed by the UK as well as Austria-Hungary, France, Italy, Germany and Russia, formally recognising Montenegro as an independent state.

UK Government officials will be joined by officials from the Embassy of Montenegro, Montenegro’s Ambassador to the UK, Chevening scholars, members of the Montenegrin diaspora and a multitude of international diplomats and Ambassadors.

The reception will include a speech from Montenegro’s Ambassador to the UK and Montenegrin star Miloš Karadaglić will also be performing at the event.

Speaking ahead of the reception, Minister for Europe, Sir Alan Duncan, said:

Just five months after we hosted the successful Western Balkans Summit in London, I am delighted to be celebrating 140 years of relations between the UK and Montenegro. Montenegro is a great friend, key NATO ally and European partner, and we share a multitude of common goals and challenges. The UK has a very special, historic and long-standing relationship with Montenegro, one which we want to see strengthen and continue for many more years to come.

