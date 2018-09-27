UK leads diplomatic effort to boost international support for Iraq

Minister Burt said:

Today I hosted a roundtable on the future of Iraq with His Excellency Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Ibrahim al-Jaafari and representatives from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, USA, the EU External Action Service and the UN Department for Political Affairs to discuss stabilisation and governance priorities.

As the next Government of Iraq begins to lay the foundations for a country that meets the aspirations of all Iraqis, stabilisation efforts and good governance will be vitally important. The UK and the international community reaffirmed their political support for a strong stabilisation partnership with the Government of Iraq.

Ultimately we recognise that progress must be Iraqi-owned and Iraqi-led. I welcome the Government of Iraq’s commitment to stabilisation and governance, so that support from international partners can continue to be sustained and effective. We want to see a strong Government of Iraq that delivers for all its people.