UK-Japan Joint Declaration on Economic Security Cooperation.

1, We, the Prime Ministers of Japan and the United Kingdom, acknowledge that UK-Japan relations are the strongest in living memory, grounded in deep cooperation on economic and security priorities. This Joint Declaration on Economic Security Cooperation, complementing the Hiroshima Accord in 2023, and accompanied by the Japan-UK Frontier Technology Partnership on critical and emerging technologies, sets out our strategic and coordinated vision to advance our bilateral cooperation on economic security.

Bilateral Economic Security Cooperation

2, We will deepen our collaboration on economic security through bilateral dialogues such as the Economic 2+2 and the Japan-UK Strategic Economic Policy and Trade Dialogue, the Japan-UK Financial Dialogue, the Japan-UK Energy and Climate Dialogue, the Ministerial Digital Council, and the Joint Committee Meeting on Science and Technology Cooperation, as well as through the Industrial Strategy Partnership and the Economic Security Partnership.

Bilateral Trade and Investment

3, We will enhance cooperation to promote trade and investment opportunities in strategic sectors, increasing the predictability and transparency of the investment environment in a way that is consistent with market principles and private-sector ownership. To do this, we will promote our countries as favourable destinations for bilateral investment and trade, and facilitate deeper coordination between our strategic finance agencies. We will deepen collaboration on investment security through furthering information sharing on investment screening policies and practices.

Public-Private Partnership

4, We will strengthen our public-private partnerships to maximise opportunities and enhance collective resilience, including by proactively seeking input from industries. We recognise, as embodied in the Joint Statement issued by the Keidanren and CBI in November 2025, the importance of dialogue between the business communities of Japan and the UK on economic security. We will jointly explore approaches to encourage corporate behavioural change across both Japan and the UK to enhance economic security through efforts such as joint initiatives to promote secure and resilient growth in and through critical technologies. We will encourage further exchanges on policy and research in our two countries, and deepen collaboration between our respective policy research institutions, including with the economic security focused think-tank to be established by the Government of Japan.

5, In this context, we welcomed the announcement of concrete cooperation projects across the spectrum of our Industrial Strategy Partnership sectors. These include offshore wind, with the launch of the “Offshore Wind Industrial Compact” to promote finance, R&D, and supply chain development collaboration.

Supply Chain Resilience including Energy

6, Transparent, diversified, secure, sustainable, trustworthy and reliable supply chains and access to key sectors are central to our economic security and resilience. We will further enhance cooperation to develop resilient and reliable supply chains, complemented by efforts to enhance collective resilience among Japan, the UK and our strategic partners. Recognising heightened risks to the global economy amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, especially through pressures on energy supply chains, we reaffirm the importance of ensuring energy trade flow, effective emergency response measures including through national oil reserve systems, and close international cooperation including with relevant international organisations such as the IEA, coordination between producer and consumer countries, and via initiatives including Global Clean Power Alliance (GCPA) and Partnership On Wide Energy and Resources Resilience Asia (POWERR Asia). We underscore the importance of restoring free navigation of critical commodities that underpin the resilience of our economies, and recognise the heightened impact of disruption on vulnerable countries.

7, We express our grave concerns regarding economic coercion and arbitrary export restrictions, including on critical minerals, that destabilise global supply chains and undermine economic security and resilience. We reiterate that, whenever implemented, export control measures should be narrowly defined, non-discriminatory, and in line with international law and practice, so as not to disrupt strategic supply chains, notably those for critical minerals. We will work together to share information and consult on instances of economic coercion and consider appropriate responses.

Critical Minerals and Related Supply Chains

8, We will deepen cooperation on critical minerals under the 2023 Japan-UK Memorandum of Cooperation on Critical Minerals. We will work together with partners to reduce critical dependencies by enhancing cooperation among G7 members and like-minded countries in areas such as mining, refining, processing, recycling, and stockpiling. We will encourage closer engagement between relevant public finance institutions and other agencies. We have tasked officials to take forward a focused dialogue on projects of mutual interest, including in battery materials and recycling, and on opportunities for cooperation in third countries.

9, We further recognise the importance of maintaining and strengthening our midstream and downstream industries’ competitiveness, including in relation to critical minerals, by protecting critical technologies, and commit to working bilaterally and with like-minded partners to coordinate on policy measures for technology control.

Innovation

10, Jointly maintaining and developing our respective strengths and indispensability in critical technologies will help drive resilience, productivity and economic growth in both our countries and sustain essential manufacturing and technological capability. We remain committed to deepening cooperation on Critical and Emerging Technologies, including in areas outlined in the Frontier Technology Partnership (FTP).

11, Both innovation and protection of such technologies are equally important. We will coordinate our efforts to do this, for example on research security and research integrity where we will work together to manage risk in international research collaboration while supporting open, secure and trusted research.

12, We will increase collaboration among our innovation, VC and startup ecosystems and relevant agencies, including by encouraging greater two-way investment and supporting joint commercialisation in emerging technology, including dual-use, and jointly explore approaches to understand and mitigate potential risks to innovation and commercialisation.

13, Collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, including in the defence industry, plays a vital role in strengthening our collective resilience and economic security. We are committed to further deepening cooperation between our defence industries through industrial and supply chain collaboration, leveraging technology transfer, and expertise sharing, with GCAP as a catalyst for promoting such cooperation.

The Rules-Based International Economic Order

14, We reaffirm that a well-functioning rules-based multilateral trading system regulated by the set of trade rules within the World Trade Organization (WTO) should continue to serve as the bedrock of our economic prosperity, resilience and security. To this end, we will work towards the meaningful and necessary reform of the WTO to ensure that it is fit for purpose and addresses the challenges we face. We also reaffirm our shared concerns about the use of non-market policies and practices (NMPPs) leading to harmful overcapacity and market distortion, which could deepen economic dependencies and vulnerabilities.

15, We will work together to ensure that the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) continues to support the prosperity of our economies including through implementation and continued expansion in line with the Auckland Principles, while reaffirming our commitment to adhering to the CPTPP, the Japan-UK Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and WTO rules. We will update and enhance the CPTPP, including through the areas of supply chain resilience, economic coercion, and market-distorting practices.

16, We share the importance of further enhancing cooperation with Global South countries, including those in the Indo-Pacific, to enhance their economic resilience and security and to maintain and strengthen a rules-based international economic order through respective and coordinated outreaches in providing assistance and sharing best practices and knowledge including on relevant legislations and systems to address economic security challenges.

Signed in duplicate at London, UK, on 14 June 2026 in the English language.

For the Government of the United Kingdom For the Government of Japan

Keir Starmer Takaichi Sanae

Prime Minister Prime Minister