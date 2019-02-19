News story
UK is committed to strengthening UK-India defence ties
The UK Pavilion, organised by ADS UK Ltd and the UK Department for International Trade’s Defence and Security Organisation will host around 20 UK companies.
The UK will attend Aero India in force again this year, reflecting the importance of the UK-India defence relationship. Industry and government representatives will be present to promote some of the world’s most innovative defence and aviation technologies and strengthen relationships with Indian partners.
The UK delegation will include:
- Air Marshal Stuart Evans Royal Air Force, Deputy Air Commander, Allied Air Command
- Fleur Thomas, Director Export Policy, UK Ministry of Defence
- Air Vice Marshal Nigel Maddox, Senior Military Adviser to Department for International Trade’s Defence and Security Organisation
- Sir Dominic Asquith KCMG, British High Commissioner to India
Speaking about UK objectives for the show, Sir Dominic said:
The UK is proud to have a defence partnership with India that benefits both our countries immensely. In the last year, we have worked together in multiple areas: our services have strengthened naval and marine links through Exercises Indradhanush and Konkan; and the visit of the Indian Navy to the Queen Elizabeth – the most advanced aircraft carrier of its class in the world – gave us the opportunity to explore potential joint work on naval capabilities.
We want this strong relationship to continue. Future defence technologies are increasingly going to be delivered by collaborative programmes, in which India has the potential to take its place. Last year at Farnborough Air Show, the UK launched its Future Combat Air Strategy, which committed £1.9 biilion of Government funding to develop next-generation combat air technologies, including via international partnerships. This week, we look forward to exploring with India the potential for future collaboration, through which we could jointly build knowledge, security and prosperity.
Further information:
UK companies present at the show include:
- Aerospace Wales
- BAE Systems
- Cobham plc
- Collins Aerospace
- Cranfield University
- Gardner Aerospace
- GKN
- MBDA UK
- Rolls-Royce
- Sherborne Sensors
- Strongfield Technologies Ltd
- Techtest Ltd (HR Smith Group)
- Thales UK
UK Defence Exports in 2017 were worth £9 billion making the UK the second highest defence exporter in the world.
The UK is the top destination in Europe for inward investment and second globally only to the US.
Media
All media are invited to visit the UK companies in Hall Stand.
|Date and time
|Place
|20 February 2019, 1315 hrs
|DSO Stand/Meeting room in Hall 3- A3.2A, Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru
|21 February 2019, 1000hrs (tbc)
|DSO Stand/Meeting room in Hall 3-A3.2A, Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru
Interested media representatives may contact, Manjunath KS at +91 72590 21102
For more information, please contact:
Sally Hedley, Head of Communications
Press and Communications, British High Commission,
Chanakyapuri, New Delhi 110021
Tel: 24192100; Fax: 24192400
Mail to: Upendra Singh
