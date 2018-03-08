UK Government Statement following the JMC(GEN): Wednesday 8 March 2018

The UK Government said:

The UK will guarantee Gibraltar financial services firms’ access to UK markets as now until 2020. Ahead of this, the UK Government will work closely with the Government of Gibraltar to design a replacement framework to endure beyond 2020 similarly based on shared, high standards of regulation, and enforcement of this regulation, and underpinned by modern arrangements for information-sharing, transparency and regulatory co-operation.

The UK and Gibraltar have agreed to recognise the importance of enhancing our liaison on all of the environmental and fisheries implications of EU exit that are relevant to Gibraltar, whether by sharing information as openly as possible, by providing specialist expertise across a range of policy areas to support Gibraltar with its own preparations, or by considering with Gibraltar where its interests might be promoted in future through regional or international agreements.

The UK has provided assurance to the Government of Gibraltar that, following EU Exit, British Citizens resident in Gibraltar will continue to be eligible for higher education home fee status at English Institutions (both during the Implementation Period and afterwards) subject to concluding a reciprocal agreement for UK students studying at Higher Education Institutions in Gibraltar.

The UK has provided assurance that gambling operators based in Gibraltar will continue to access the UK market after we leave the EU in the same way they do now - and we are working towards agreement of a MOU which will enable closer working and collaboration between gambling regulators in Gibraltar and the UK. The UK is committed to work closely with the Government of Gibraltar towards transport arrangements post EU Exit that support Gibraltar’s prosperity.

The UK will maintain the current reciprocal healthcare arrangement between the UK and Gibraltar. This means that Gibraltar can continue to refer an unlimited number of their patients to the UK for free elective treatment.