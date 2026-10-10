UK government response to agreement between US and Russia: 9 October
The UK's position could not be clearer. We will continue working closely with international partners to ensure Ukraine has the military and financial support it needs to defend itself.
A UK government spokesperson said:
The UK’s position could not be clearer. We will continue working closely with international partners to ensure Ukraine has the military and financial support it needs to defend itself. We will also maintain pressure on Russia through the toughest sanctions regime ever imposed by the UK, increasing the cost of Putin’s aggression and supporting efforts to secure a just and lasting peace.
Ukraine has repeatedly demonstrated it is serious about peace, but Russia has repeatedly rejected full and partial ceasefires while continuing attacks on Ukrainian civilians and energy.
Russia could end this war today. We remain committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes and to working with partners to bring about a durable peace.
Background:
- The UK recognises that international conflicts can affect global energy markets, with implications for energy prices and the cost of living. The Government continues to monitor developments closely and work with international partners to support stable energy markets and secure energy supplies.
- The UK fully supports US-led efforts to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and remains in close contact with the US, Ukraine and other allies in support of that objective.