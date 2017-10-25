UK Government ministers host Poppyscotland launch

Although the deadline for the old ‘round pound’ coin passed on 15 October, they can still be banked or donated to charity, with Poppyscotland happily accepting donations.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell and UK Minister for Scotland Lord Duncan welcomed representatives of Poppyscotland and guests to Dover House this evening [25 October], including Harriett Baldwin MP and Tobias Elwood MP from the Ministry of Defence, to show their support for Scotland’s Armed Forces community.

Speaking before the event, Lord Duncan said:

It is a pleasure to launch this year’s Poppyscotland campaign in Dover House, as we remember all those who have served and sacrificed for our country. I visited the Lady Haig Poppy Factory and met the ex-servicemen who create the more than five million poppies every year and saw first-hand the support Poppyscotland provides for our veterans. It is important to remember also that Poppyscotland will still be accepting your old pound coins, so dig down the back of the sofa, check your loose change and buy a poppy to show your support for our armed forces.

During his visit to the Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory, Lord Duncan learnt how to put together the distinctive four-leaf crimped poppies.

Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory Visit - October 2017