UK Government call for Welsh organisations to join veteran support network

Funding of up to £1m available for existing veterans’ hubs across the UK to join VALOUR – the Ministry of Defence’s new support system

Later this spring, the network will include 14 organisations – including one in Wales- that have already secured £13m of funding and an online support platform

Delivers on UK Government’s Veterans Strategy which recognises veterans as a national asset

An estimated 115,000 veterans in Wales stand to benefit from VALOUR, a new network of recognised centres that will coordinate access to support across health, housing, employment and more.

The Office for Veterans’ Affairs (OVA) in the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has already provided £13m of funding to 14 organisations to join the UK-wide VALOUR system, with the OVA inviting more organisations in Wales to apply for new funding.

UK Government ministers are calling on existing centres that support veterans, voluntary organisations and local councils to apply this spring for funding between £200k and £1m to join the system.

One organisation which is receiving funding is Bulldogs Boxing and Community Activities in Baglan, Neath Port Talbot, which provides sport and community activities.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens visited the centre on Thursday (14 May) to see the support it gives to local veterans.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

We have around one hundred and fifteen thousand veterans in Wales and they all deserve the very best support. Places like Bulldogs Boxing in Port Talbot already provide fantastic services to veterans. We are opening up further funding to boost this support still further and I encourage more organisations to apply. It is essential that Welsh veterans have local places where they can access the right help and it’s what UK Government is providing through programmes like VALOUR.

Alongside VALOUR-recognised centres, the £50m VALOUR system will include a headquarters in the OVA, field officers to evolve local networks, increased capacity for MOD Veterans Services, and an online support platform. The system will work together to share data and form better connections between UK government and councils, voluntary organisations, and service providers.

The UK Government is investing record levels in support for our veterans, and is renewing the nation’s commitment to those who serve with a 10-year Veterans Strategy, which aims to celebrate and support veterans, and help them to contribute to their local communities and the economy.