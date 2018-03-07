UK FinTech companies named for DIT trade mission to USA

The second annual UK trade mission to Empire FinTech Week, taking place from 16-20 of April, offers UK FinTechs the opportunity to:

showcase their expertise to the US market

engage with US regulators

gain valuable insight into overcoming barriers to doing business overseas

Recruitment ran across the whole of the UK in February 2018, focusing on advanced UK FinTechs actively entering the US market. A total of 134 applications were received from market-ready UK FinTech companies.

Her Majesty’s Consul General in New York and Trade Commissioner for North America, Antony Phillipson, said of the mission:

After an extremely competitive application process for a trade mission to the United States, we’re incredibly pleased to be showcasing such a strong representation of British innovation. The quality of the delegation reconfirms the strength of the UK tech ecosystem and the importance of these transatlantic programmes.

The 2018 Mission to Empire FinTech Week will comprise of a pre-mission briefing in London in March, full access to the Empire Startups FinTech Conference in New York on 18 April, as well as regulatory discussions with experts and US regulators.

The week will culminate in a delegate showcase to the wider FinTech community at Barclays Rise New York on Friday, 20th April.

Founder of Empire Startups, Jon Zanoff, said of hosting the delegation:

Empire FinTech Week in New York will unite the global FinTech ecosystems and truly promote transatlantic innovation. As the week will highlight the best and the brightest in FinTech, we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome the UK delegation.

The 15 UK delegates

AccessPay is on a mission to develop powerful automation and AI tools that empower treasury and finance professionals to become more efficient and more secure.

ACORN machine’s mission is to enable financial institutions to make complex loans to entrepreneurs and SMEs by leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Operational Excellence. In the UK, the firm operates as OakNorth – a challenger bank founded in 2015 which has lent around £1 billion to date.

Bink uses its unique technology, Payment Linked Loyalty (PLL), to link consumers’ payment cards to their loyalty schemes. Payment Linked Loyalty is set to transform the loyalty experience - no need for plastic cards, membership IDs or paper coupons.

CUBE is an enterprise-scale RegTech solution that automates the entire regulatory change management process for multi-jurisdictional, multi-state financial institutions. Currently, 1.5 million staff in 180 countries are consuming regulatory intelligence, and managing regulatory change initiatives, powered by CUBE.

CurrencyCloud is a global payment platform that serves businesses by providing technologies that makes payments frictionless. CurrencyCloud places an emphasis on integration, and ensuring their payments engine fits neatly with the way their clients want to do business – rather than the other way around.

EValue is a market leader in the provision of digital, personal finance advice products and services. These products combine expert actuarial knowledge, pioneering asset modelling and risk management.

GoCardless Ltd offers a simple way for organisations to take bank to bank recurring payments however and whenever they want to across multiple markets with a single point of access.

LendInvest provides finance to property professionals, and a platform for individuals and institutions to invest in property backed loans. With $1 billion of lending capital, LendInvest operates Europe’s leading marketplace platform for property lending and investing and is one of the UK’s biggest non-bank mortgage lenders.

NorthRow, a Contego Solutions business, is the only comprehensive risk scoring platform that can handle complex fraud detection and compliance checks on people, ID documents and companies at high speed, delivered in a single easily-integrated API.

Pockit aims to be the world’s most inclusive digital banking product. Focusing on the unbanked and underbanked in the UK, Pockit offers a current account and enhanced functionality to upwards of 300,000 customers.

SalaryFinance is a new employee benefit out to save UK workers £4 billion per annum through lower interest repayments. SalaryFinance works with progressive employers to help their staff reduce their personal finance interest costs.

Shieldpay’s instant digital escrow facility eliminates payment fraud when transacting with somebody you don’t know. Its patent-pending technology is revolutionizing payments in classified marketplaces, real estate and mergers and acquisitions globally.

Starling Bank is a technology company with a banking license that is looking to disrupt finance at its core. With its first funding round of $70 million in January 2016, the company has launched the first mobile-only current account in the UK.

The ID Co.’s mission is to empower consumers with their bank identities and bank statement data. By leveraging banks as a strong proxy for trust and custodians of The ID Co.’s data the company opens up new opportunities to provide better experiences with reduced fraud, better compliance and more accurate decisions.

TradingHub provides state-of-the-art, metrics-based systems to identify, investigate and report market abuse and unauthorised or rogue trading activity.