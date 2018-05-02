UK condemns attack on Libyan Elections Commission

Minister Burt said:

I am extremely concerned to hear about the attack on the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) in Tripoli today. I condemn the attack in the strongest terms and send my deepest condolences to the families of those who were killed.

The HNEC plays an invaluable role in supporting Libya’s progress on the democratic path. The UK continues to stand by Libya, and our commitment to supporting all Libyans remains steadfast.