UK Armed Forces recognise Poland’s Second World War contribution at ceremony in Warsaw

UK honours Polish courage during Second World War in first-of-its-kind commemoration in Poland

Historic event reinforces UK and Poland relationship and Britain’s commitment to European security

New security deal between the two countries to be signed later this year The United Kingdom has recognised the contribution of Polish personnel as part of the allied war effort during the Second World War at a moving ceremony in Poland.

Lord Coaker, pictured left, with Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, pictured right. Copyright reserved to the Polish Ministry of Defence.

Today, during an historic ceremony at Wilanów Palace in Warsaw, UK Defence Minister Lord Coaker, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz paid tribute to the extraordinary courage displayed by Polish paratroopers during one of the most famous allied operations of the Second World War.

The event is the first formal standalone commemoration to mark the heroism of the 1st Polish Independent Parachute Brigade, during Operation Market Garden in 1944 - the allied operation which aimed to hasten the end of the Second World War by opening up new routes for advancing troops into Germany.

The event symbolised the enduring bond between British and Polish forces forged during the darkest days of the Second World War. During the ceremony Lord Coaker and Deputy Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz inspected troops and received a salute, before giving speeches focussed on the shared values and sacrifices that have bound the two nations together.

Copyright reserved to the Polish Ministry of Defence.

Speaking from Wilanów Palace, Defence Minister Lord Coaker said:

At a time when Britain and Poland’s Armed Forces are once again working together to protect Europe’s security and deter those who threaten peace, the generation of heroes from both countries who fought side-by-side during the Second World War remain an enduring source of pride and inspiration. Today, we acknowledge the extraordinary contribution of the 1st Polish Independent Parachute Brigade which Major General Sosabowski created and led into battle.

During the events of 1944, Allied forces aimed to seize a series of crucial bridges in the Netherlands through a combination of airborne attack and ground advances, often regarded as one the of most daring and ambitious operations of the entire war.

Major General Ollie Kingsbury, Colonel Commandant of The Parachute Regiment, presented a banner to Brigadier General Michał Strzelecki, Commander 6th Polish Airborne Brigade – the proud descendants of the 1st Polish Independent Parachute Brigade – signifying the enduring and historic bond between our armed forces. Members of The Parachute Regiment, British Army and the Polish 6th Airborne Brigade also formed a guard of honour during the ceremony.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, said:

General Stanisław Sosabowski and his soldiers, fighting side-by-side with British paratroopers, laid the foundation for today’s cooperation, also military, as well as for strong ties between our nations. On my own behalf and on behalf of the soldiers of the Polish Armed Forces, I thank you for honouring our heroes. It constitutes an important gesture, which demonstrates our unity and shared values that have connected us for over 80 years.

Temporary Military Assistant to the Minister of State in the House of Lords, pictured left, with the UK's Defence Attaché to Poland Chris Brown, pictured right. Copyright reserved to the Polish Ministry of Defence.

The event comes at a time of unprecedented cooperation between the UK and Poland on defence and security matters. Announced by the Prime Minister in January, the two nations are set to sign a new security and defence treaty later this year, building on strong bilateral ties which have seen over 20 British operational deployments to Poland since February 2022.

Both countries remain steadfast allies in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression and are working together to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank.

Lord Coaker’s visit also follows the publication of the UK’s Strategic Defence Review, which underscores Britain’s commitment to European security.

The review sets out the UK’s vision to move to warfighting readiness, create a more lethal integrated military force, and strengthen UK leadership in NATO. Additionally, it will put service personnel at the heart of our defence plans by renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve and having a whole of society approach to our national resilience.