UK and US hit major milestone in development of hypersonic weapons

UK scientists complete major hypersonic propulsion test, enabled by close collaboration between UK government, industry and US government.

The propulsion system is set to power a cutting-edge hypersonic cruise missile concept.

233 test runs were carried out at a number of hypersonic speeds, marking a critical step forward in UK Defence capabilities.

This research aims to support delivery of a hypersonic weapon technology demonstrator by 2030 through the MOD’s Team Hypersonics (UK) programme. This will provide a transformational capability that delivers operational advantage for the future UK armed forces.

National security is a foundation of this government’s Plan for Change and today’s news comes after the Prime Minister announced the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War.

A joint team led by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) together with the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and supported by industry partners including UK SME Gas Dynamics Ltd, carried out 233 successful static test runs at the NASA Langley Research Centre in Virginia, USA.

This extensive testing was part of the UK’s Hypersonic Weapons Programme, and took place over six weeks involving real-time data analysis to refine design aspects and boost propulsive performance.

The trial explored several design variations, ensuring the propulsion system’s readiness for future system design updates. The engine is poised to power a cutting-edge hypersonic cruise missile concept and successfully demonstrated the performance of the high-speed air-breathing engine – enabling greater ranges than a conventional rocket - advancing the UK’s hypersonic weapon capabilities.

The tests spanned the full flight Mach number range from supersonic to hypersonic speeds, validating the robustness of the engine design and paving the way for future upgrades.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said:

We are living in a more dangerous world and it has never been more important for us to innovate and stay ahead of our adversaries, equipping our forces with the technologies of the future. This milestone moment on hypersonics research, supported by British scientists and British small businesses, demonstrates another crucial area where we are working in lockstep with the United States to bolster our Armed Forces and strengthen our deterrence.

Dstl’s Chief Executive, Paul Hollinshead said: