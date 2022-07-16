UK and Republic of Korea set out desire to cooperate in Space

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, ROKAF, General Jung Sang-hwa, signed the Terms of Reference document this morning at the Royal International Air Tattoo.

This arrangement establishes a series of Space Engagement talks to strengthen defence space co-operation, integrating space capabilities as defence partners. This cooperation will cover areas such as operational knowledge sharing, collaborative exercises and training, and personnel exchanges. It also sets out a mutual desire for the sharing of space-related information, through future information-sharing agreements.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, Chief of the Air Staff – Royal Air Force, said:

Space is critical to our security, our prosperity and our modern way of life. The UK and the Republic of Korea share the same determination to ensure that space is there for the benefit of all, so I look forward to the deep cooperation between UK Space Command and the ROKAF that this arrangement will enable.

General Jung Sang-hwa, Chief of Staff of the Air Force – Republic of Korea Air Force, said:

The two countries have pursued their common values, including democracy, multilateralism and human rights.

In addition, ROKAF and RAF jointly responded to various global issues through military cooperation, such as Air to Air Staff Talks.

Based on the SET established today, I am confident that cooperation and communication between the air forces will expand further into the space field.

Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey, Commander – UK Space Command, said:

This agreement is the first step in developing UK Space Command’s relationship with the ROKAF Space Centre to ensure that space is safe and sustainable for future generations.

This arrangement contributes to the UK-Republic of Korea bilateral framework for closer cooperation, which was agreed by the UK Prime Minister and the President of the Republic of Korea at the NATO Summit in Madrid on 30 June 2022.

UK Space Command is the Defence lead for space operations, space workforce, and space capability. It’s a Joint Command, based at RAF High Wycombe, and staffed by personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force, alongside civil servants, and contractors.