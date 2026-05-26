UK and Poland set to sign major defence and security treaty as PM steps up relationship with Europe to keep nation safe

Prime Minister to host Prime Minister Tusk of Poland today as leaders sign landmark agreement to confront modern security threats

Visit comes as the Prime Minister continues to drive for an ambitious relationship between the European Union and the UK to deliver security and opportunity on both sides.

Treaty follows similar agreements with France and Germany, strengthening security across Europe

The UK is set to sign a new defence and security treaty with Poland to protect British borders, tackle organised crime, bolster collective defences and deepen cooperation with the European Union.

The Prime Minister will host the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, in London today, as the pair prepare to sign the new agreement to strengthen defence cooperation in the face of increasing hostile threats across Europe.

Poland is one of the UK’s closest defence and security partners, a staunch supporter of Ukraine and vital economic partner, with one of the fastest growing economies in Europe.

The leaders are expected to discuss the major uptick in hybrid attacks - including Russian-ordered arson attacks in East London, cargo fires in Birmingham and across Europe, as well as cyber-attacks and espionage - and agree to combine expertise to combat accelerating threats.

The announcement builds on the Prime Minister’s drive to get closer to Europe and strengthen ties with the trading bloc to improve security and opportunity on both sides. It also follows similar treaties with France and Germany.

The UK and EU’s joint ambition to improve relations to deliver for consumers, businesses and collective European security is expected to be high on the agenda of talks today.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Britain and Poland are already close allies and friends, but the challenges Europe now faces demands an even stronger partnership. This treaty is the biggest step forward in our defence and security relationship with Poland in a generation, allowing us to confront modern security threats that may be less visible but no less dangerous, and our collective work together will keep our countries safe for years to come. It also delivers on my commitment to work more closely with European partners to boost security and opportunity for people at home and stability across our continent.

The leaders are expected to sign the new treaty in London today, signifying the historic ties between the UK and Poland, and opportunity for both countries to work closer together in protecting European defences long into the future.

The defence strand of the agreement is expected to unlock major defence benefits for both sides, allowing forces to combine expertise and industrial capability to lead the development and manufacturing of next-generation complex weapons, ensuring sovereign production chains and supporting high skilled jobs across the UK and Poland.

That will include the design and development of new air defence effectors, which are sophisticated munitions, strengthening air and missile defence systems, and deepening interoperability across all domains. It is also expected to include the co-production of a next‑generation medium‑range air defence missile.

The UK and Poland will also step up the use of uncrewed systems to reinforce NATO’s Eastern Flank through next-generation land capabilities. As part of that drive, joint land forces will undertake large‑scale joint exercises to sharpen interoperability across counter drone warfare, electronic warfare, and engineering support, as well as developing land forces that remain at the forefront of future warfighting through the harnessing of disruptive technologies.

And as part of efforts to outpace the threats of tomorrow, from cyber-attacks to malign information campaigns, the UK and Poland will also accelerate cooperation to disrupt malicious attempts by hostile state actors to sow discord through the sharing of expertise and coordinated responses and exercises - sharpening how both countries can respond in real time.

As a major migration partner for the UK and frontline state in Europe’s migration system, both countries will discuss how to boost border security and dismantle organised crime groups upstream through a new Joint Action Plan on Irregular Migration.

The Joint Action Plan will allow both countries to better target smuggling networks and their vulgar use of social media to lure vulnerable people and maximise intelligence sharing to disrupt gangs and their tactics and harness new technologies such as advanced targeting and surveillance capabilities to strengthen both countries’ border security.