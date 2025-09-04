UK and Norway sign historic deal strengthening NATO's northern flank and boosting jobs and growth

Prime Minister visited BAE Scotstoun to meet the team who helped to land the biggest ever warship export deal worth £10bn - supporting over 4,000 UK jobs and delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change.

Comes as the Defence Secretary and his Norwegian counterpart signed the deal today in Stavanger, Norway.

Deal cements deep strategic partnership and will boost national defence through strengthened security in North Sea, Baltic Sea, and High North.

UK and European security was bolstered today following the signing of a new deal for Norway to purchase at least five Type 26 frigates from British shipbuilders, in a move that will create a combined fleet to better counter Russia on NATO’s northern flank.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited BAE Scotstoun to say thank you to the those who helped get this huge contract to build the cutting-edge vessels, which will support 4,000 jobs across the UK well into the next decade — including 2,000 in Scotland.

The Defence Secretary, John Healey, and his Norwegian counterpart, Tore O. Sandvik, today signed the historic agreement to enhance the strategic partnership between the UK and Norway, strengthening NATO in the region and providing more opportunities for joint training and personnel exchanges between the two nations.

At today’s signing in Norway, the Defence Secretary and the Norwegian Minister of Defence Tore O. Sandvik discussed further joint operations through this deepened partnership.

The Defence Secretary also met Norwegian Navy recruits undergoing basic training who will in future likely serve on the Type 26 frigates built under this agreement.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said:

This deal will support thousands of UK jobs for many years to come and boosts our strategic partnership with Norway. Our close bonds are built on a shared geography and history, and this deal will see our navies work as one, creating a combined fleet to defend NATO’s northern flank and strengthen our deterrence against Russian aggression.

The programme is also expected to support 432 business, including 222 small and medium enterprises, across the UK.

The £10 billion deal delivers on the Government’s Plan for Change – creating jobs, driving growth and protecting national security for working people. It is a striking vote of confidence in the UK’s world-class shipbuilding industry.