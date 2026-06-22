UK accelerates long-range strike capability for Ukraine

A major UK project to develop low-cost advanced long-range strike weapons for Ukrainian has reached a significant milestone, with three British-designed systems successfully flight tested just months after the competition was launched.

Project Brakestop, launched by the Ministry of Defence’s Taskforce Kindred in November 2024, challenged UK industry to develop a low-cost, ground-launched strike weapon capable of hitting targets more than 500km away while carrying a powerful 225kg warhead.

The programme was designed to harness the speed, innovation and expertise of British industry to deliver a new capability at a pace rarely seen in defence. Follow on contracts worth around £15 million each have now been awarded to three companies.

Ambitious requirements were set for competitors for the new system, including:

A range of at least 500km

Capable of carrying a warhead weighing at least 225kg

A speed of more than 600km/h

Target unit cost of around £400,000 excluding the warhead

Ability to produce at least 20 weapons a month within months of a production order.

27 bids from industry were received when the competition opened, and MOD experts carried out detailed technical assessments and held competitive “Dragon’s Den” style pitches in February 2025. Six British companies were awarded contracts worth around £5 million each to design and build prototype weapons for testing in just seven months.

Minister for the Armed Forces Louise Sandher-Jones MP said:

The UK stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine, and we will continue to provide the support it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression. Project Brakestop shows what happens when we combine that commitment with the talent and ingenuity of British industry. In less than a year, UK companies have taken an ambitious concept from the drawing board to flight testing, delivering a new generation of capability at remarkable speed. This is a clear demonstration that Britain has the industrial strength, innovation and determination to meet the challenges of modern warfare and support our allies.

By December 2025, only three suppliers remained, who progressed to flight testing:

MBDA UK, a long-standing strategic partner of the UK who produce systems including Storm Shadow.

MGI Engineering, a UK SME with over 25 years of success in Formula 1 – Brakestop is MGI’s first defence contract.

Rotron Aerospace, a UK SME with a strong history of working with the MOD including the Dismounted Soldier Close Combat and Defence (DSCDP) programme.

Each of their systems were tested at the MOD Hebrides Range, a specialist trials site managed by QinetiQ through the Long-Term Partnering Agreement.

The announcement comes following a week of UK commitments to Ukraine where the Prime Minister announced at G7, a further £210 million of UK Export Finance support to power Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, and 70 new sanctions targeting Russia’s decrepit shadow fleet, military procurement supply chains and illicit finance networks.

Whilst on Thursday, The Defence Secretary announced that the UK will provide 150,000 Ukrainian-produced drones and over 350 air defence missiles and radars funded from Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) loan.

Project Brakestop demonstrates the ability of UK industry to rapidly develop and test complex long-range strike systems.

The 225kg warhead that the systems must be capable of carrying has already been successfully developed and tested by another UK company, proving the destructive power of the system.

The next phase of Project Brakestop is now underway, with Phase 2 contracts worth around £15 million awarded to multiple suppliers to further develop and produce 15 improved effectors each, alongside launchers and support vehicles.

Further testing will take place in the UK in the coming months, followed by additional trials overseas, including in Ukraine.

Project Brakestop has been delivered by a combined MOD team including the National Armaments (Material and Dstl), 744 Naval Air Squadron, Air and Space Warfare Centre Air Wing, 11 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Regiment and Taskforce Kindred, alongside QinetiQ.