UK accelerates £200 million of funding for deployment to Ukraine as air defence support stepped up

The Government has allocated £200 million of funding to prepare the UK Armed Forces to deploy as part of the Multinational Force for Ukraine (MNFU), the Defence Secretary has announced during a visit to Ukraine.

The funding will equip UK forces to secure Ukraine’s future and reinforce long term security guarantees, following the declaration of intent signed by the leaders of the UK, France and Ukraine this week in Paris, which confirmed that UK and French troops will deploy to Ukraine in the event of a peace deal.

The Defence Secretary confirms today that £200 million has been allocated for this year and will specifically fund preparations for any deployment of the MNFU to upgrade vehicles, communications systems, new counter-drone protection and additional force-protection equipment, ensuring troops are ready to deploy if required.

This capital spending is being funded from the core defence budget and sends a clear signal to allies and adversaries of the UK’s intent to lead the MNFU, fulfil our promises to secure the peace in Ukraine and deliver a ‘new deal’ for European security to make Britain safer.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

As we approach the fifth year of Putin’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainians continue to fight with huge courage – civilians and military alike. We are surging investment into our preparations following the Prime Minister’s announcement this week, ensuring that Britain’s Armed Forces are ready to deploy, and lead, the Multinational Force Ukraine, because a secure Ukraine means a secure UK. As we look towards a potential peace deal, we continue to step up for Ukraine in the fight today – strengthening its air defences while backing British industry, jobs and innovation at home.

The Defence Secretary discussed further details of the military plans for the Multinational Force for Ukraine with President Zelenskyy and Defence Minister Shmyhal, as he travelled to Ukraine with the most senior UK General within the HQ of the MNFU, which is already operational in Paris.

During those meetings, John Healey MP also confirmed that production of British-built Octopus interceptor drones will begin this month, boosting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian drone attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.

Developed by Ukrainian engineers and refined by British industry, Octopus interceptors use frontline battlefield data to defeat Shahed-style drones before they reach homes, hospitals and power stations. The drones are low-cost, quick to produce and designed for mass manufacture.

The UK aims to produce thousands of Octopus drones per month and send back into Ukraine to defend from further Russian drone attacks.

Each Octopus interceptor costs less than 10 per cent of the drone it is designed to destroy, giving Ukraine a sustainable way to defend its skies at scale. The design is updated every six weeks to stay ahead of Russian tactics. Octopus builds on the UK’s commitment to invest £600 million into air defence for Ukraine this year, as part of £4.5 billion of military support.

Under the UK-Ukraine 100-Year Partnership, live battlefield data feeds straight into UK production lines, allowing rapid upgrades and faster delivery to the front line. The programme will also support high-skilled jobs across the UK, backing defence as a driver of growth and innovation.