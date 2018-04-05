Trustees reappointed to the Royal Armouries

Andrew Burnett

Andrew retired after 11 years as Deputy Director of the British Museum in 2013, having previously been Head of its Coins and Medals Department from 1992-2002. He has a particular interest in the coinage and history of the Roman Republic and Empire. He is a Fellow of the British Academy, and an Honorary Professor at University College London, as well as a past President of the Roman Society and the current President of the Royal Numismatic Society. He is Chair of the Trustees of the Royal Mint Museum. That is an unremunerated role, but not a ministerial appointment.

Anne Curry

Professor of Medieval History at the University of Southampton. She was President of the Historical Association (2008-11) and has also been a Vice President of the Royal Historical Society (2006-9). Chair of the Agincourt 600 Trustees and heavily involved in the commemorations of 2015, Anne is also Deputy Chair of the Battlefields Trust and a liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Fletchers. She has published extensively on medieval armies and battles, and co-runs a medieval soldier database, as well as an online project on English-held Aquitaine www.gasconrolls.org.

Chris Mayer

From 2004-08 Chris was NW Regional Director for HM Courts Service, and then Chief Executive for HMCS until 2010. In 2011/12 she also worked for the Slynn Foundation as an adviser to the Serbian Government and Senior Judiciary, and in 2012/13 she worked for G4s as a consultant. Since 2012 she has additionally been involved in leadership development with Fiona MacNeill Associates. She is the Non Executive Director of Pennine Acute Hospital Trust and in 2017 was appointed Non- Executive Director of Salford Royal Foundation Trust.

These roles are not remunerated. These reappointments have been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Anne and Andrew have declared no such political activity. Chris has declared that she is a member of the labour Party. She has not donated (other than membership fees) or carried out political canvassing.