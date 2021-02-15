Tribute to Dame Fiona Caldicott from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock pays tribute to Dame Fiona Caldicott, the National Data Guardian for Health and Social Care.
It is with great sadness that the government has learned of the death of Dame Fiona Caldicott, National Data Guardian for Health and Social Care.
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said:
I would like to pay tribute to Dame Fiona Caldicott whose death has been announced by her family. Dame Fiona spent her entire career serving the NHS and medicine, working as a clinician in the early part of her career and latterly as the National Data Guardian for Health and Social Care.
In this role she was a phenomenal advocate for the public and was instrumental in making sure that the NHS treats the public’s health data with the respect it deserves. The fact that every NHS organisation in the country now has its own Caldicott Guardian to protect the confidentiality of people’s data is testament to all that Dame Fiona achieved.
I send my deepest condolences to Dame Fiona’s family, friends and colleagues.