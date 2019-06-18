Treaty on voting rights signed with Luxembourg

Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay have today [18 June] signed a reciprocal agreement to guarantee the rights of one another’s citizens to vote in local elections.

This marks the third such agreement the UK has reached with an EU Member State following the treaties signed with Spain and Portugal.

The treaty underlines the importance of the relationship between the UK and Luxembourg as well as reinforcing the significance we attribute to the rights of our citizens.

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said:

“I am very proud to be able to sign this treaty that secures in law the democratic rights of UK nationals here in Luxembourg, and Luxembourgish citizens in the UK, further demonstrating our commitment to protecting the rights of our citizens.

“We’ve now signed three reciprocal voting rights treaties and I hope we can agree many more in the coming months with the remaining Member States.”