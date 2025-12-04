Travel to be covered for tens of thousands of Armed Forces personnel to get home for Christmas

Tens of thousands of Armed Forces personnel will be able to claim for a return journey to be reunited with their friends and family this festive season, underlining this government’s commitment to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve.

The Prime Minister announced this today whilst on a visit to RAF Lossiemouth to thank troops for their service and dedication as we head into the Christmas period.

Around 30,000 junior personnel in years 2-5 of their military careers – a group particularly affected by postings far from home early in their service – will benefit from a funded return journey to see their loved ones this Christmas.

A further 5,000 separated parents with non-resident children will also receive travel credit, helping them reunite with their children over Christmas.

This is targeted support where it is most needed – with personnel in their early years of service most likely to be separated from family and friends due to the demands of military life and placements.

While many in the Armed Forces already qualify for travel cost support, around 35,000 service personnel don’t currently qualify for this support, and the Government is changing that this festive season.

This comes as the Defence Secretary meets with personnel on board HMS Prince of Wales, who returned home to Portsmouth before Christmas at the weekend after their eight-month global Carrier Strike Group deployment.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

When I came into office, I promised to renew our nation’s contract with those who serve us. That is why this government is improving homes for heroes, delivering the biggest military pay rise in a generation and enshrining the new Armed Forces Covenant in law to properly represent our forces community. Our Armed Forces make extraordinary sacrifices, and I know how important being with family is, and that is why today we’re announcing extra travel support for service personnel to be with their loved ones this Christmas.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said:

Our Armed Forces make extraordinary sacrifices to keep our country safe. Helping them get home to their families for Christmas is the least we can do to support them. In this new era of threat, the strength of our defence lies in the serving men and women of our forces. Having already awarded the biggest military pay rise in 20 years, and launched a big new strategy to renew military housing, this Government is proudly putting our Forces First.

Support with either road or rail travel will be available at Christmas or over the coming months, ensuring those on duty over the festive season can still access support when they need it.