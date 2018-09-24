Traffic officers earn top marks for road safety exercise in schools

Traffic officers have been patrolling the A30 in the county during the holiday season as part of a trial this year, and they extended their patrols to visit three primary schools situated not far from the busy A30 route.

The crews ran two highways awareness days, and presented to a total of 11 classes at Blackwater Community Primary School and Chacewater Community Primary School near Truro and Goonhavern Primary School, near Perranporth.

During the visits, pupils got the chance to chat to traffic officers Angela and Greg Fenne about their jobs and enjoyed being able to see first-hand their patrol vehicle and the equipment used every day as they patrol England’s major A roads and motorways.

The schools were also presented with hi-vis clothing for the youngsters, and Chris Gould, Chacewater School headteacher, said:

It was wonderful to have the traffic officers from Highways England with us. At Chacewater we are passionate about the children’s learning being enhanced by real-life experiences. The children were able to understand this was a job they could do when they are older but also the vital role that the traffic officers provide about keeping us safe. Staying safe in the world is an important part of the curriculum and the visit really supported the children in their understanding of safety.

Highways England’s trial initiative saw traffic officers patrol the A30 in Cornwall for the first time during the bank holiday weekends and summer holiday season, and during the latter period the traffic officers attended a total of 134 incidents, including live lane breakdowns, road traffic collisions and debris clearance.

The aim of the initiative is to provide further assistance to motorists on the South West network, and extend the traffic officer service further south into Cornwall to continue an already close working partnership with Devon and Cornwall Police and Cornwall Council.

The traffic officers have been patrolling the A30 between Carland Cross and Liftondown and, based at Bodmin police station and Cornwall Council’s Castle Canyke depot during the peak holiday months, they have been much closer at hand to provide assistance along both the A30 and A38.

Rob Penney, South West Service Delivery Manager for Highways England, said:

The patrols have been really well received by both holiday makers and local residents. And the school visits offered a nice opportunity to continue our engagement with communities close to the A30, explain our work and raise the issue of road safety with a young and receptive audience.

The highways awareness days launched a longer-term STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) initiative run by Highways England’s A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross project team.

The schools’ outreach programme, which will run from October, is designed to engage children from four to 18 in fun, hands-on activities which will teach them more about the interesting work taking place as part of the dualling scheme.

Josh Hodder, project manager of the A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross scheme, said:

The traffic officers have had a great reception and we’re also looking forward to working with local schools to teach them more about the STEAM project and our work on the scheme.

For any schools interested in receiving a STEAM visit, or learning more about Highways England’s work in the area, email A30ChivertontoCarlandCross@highwaysengland.co.uk

