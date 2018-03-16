Toys “R” Us Ltd in administration: how to claim redundancy or register as a creditor

Information for former employees:

If you’ve been dismissed

If you’ve been dismissed, you might be entitled to redundancy pay and statutory notice pay from the Insolvency Service.

The amount the Insolvency Service can pay you will be subject to certain legal limits. Information about the legal limits is available.

Other money you’re owed will be paid to you automatically through the company’s payroll. This includes holiday pay, salary, wages, or overtime you’re owed.

Who is eligible

You can to apply to the Insolvency Service for redundancy pay and statutory notice pay if:

you worked for Toys “R” Us under an employment contract

you live in England, Scotland or Wales

Workers and self-employed contractors who provided services to the company are not eligible to apply. Instead, these individuals should contact the administrator to register as creditors.

How to apply

The administrator will give details about how to apply and will also give you a case reference number (eg CN12345678).

Once you have this information you can apply online.

Paying your claim

Once you submit your online application, it takes us an average of 14 days to process your application and pay claims.

However, sometimes we need to get additional information from you or from the administrator. This can take a bit of time.

We’ll contact you directly if we need anything from you.

We always try to pay eligible claims within 6 weeks of receiving the application.

Please don’t contact us to check the status of your application until after the six weeks have passed. This will help us deal with everyone’s application as quickly as possible.

Getting help

Further information for Toys “R” Us team members can be found on the Toys “R” Us website.

If you have questions about your situation or about any wages, salary, overtime, or holiday pay you’re owed, you can contact ERA Solutions by:

phone: 01827 383531

email

If you need help completing your application, you can contact the Insolvency Service’s Redundancy Payments helpline on 0330 331 0020.

When calling, please have your case reference number (eg CN12345678) and National Insurance number to hand. If you do not have a case reference number, please contact the administrator.

If you need to email us after submitting your claim, please only use the email address you gave on your application form. Otherwise, we won’t be able to respond to you for security reasons.

Other support available to you

Factsheet: finding a new job, managing your finances and benefits available to you.

Information for creditors

You’ll need to register as a creditor in the administration if:

you haven’t been paid for goods or services you’ve supplied to Toys “R” Us

you’ve paid Toys “R” Us for goods or services that you haven’t received

Information about how to register as a creditor can be found on the Toys “R” Us website.

If you have any question, you can also contact the Insolvency Enquiry Line:

The Insolvency Enquiry Line can give you general information about:

insolvency

redundancy

what redundancy payments offices do

where you can go to get the information or advice you need

They cannot give you: