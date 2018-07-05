Ticket bots ban comes into force

Ticket touts are now banned from using automated software to buy more tickets for events than they are allowed, only to sell them on at inflated prices.

New legislation that comes into force today means that that anyone caught breaking the law will face an unlimited fine.

Bots being used to buy up tickets have become an all too familiar problem for consumers as they try in vain to see their favourite musicians, sports stars or shows.

But, thanks to new legislation and regulatory changes the tide is now turning against the touts. Artists including Ed Sheeran, Arctic Monkeys, Pixies, The Charlatans and Iron Maiden are among those who have already put in place new measures to give real fans the chance to buy tickets from those who can no longer attend a show and clamping down on unfair practices.

Digital and the Creative Industries Minister Margot James said:

Fans deserve the chance to see their favourite artists at a fair price. Too often they have been priced out of the market due to unscrupulous touts buying up huge batches of tickets and selling them on at ridiculous prices. From today I am pleased to say that we have successfully banned the bots. We are giving the power back to consumers to help to make 2018 a great year for Britain’s booming events scene.

FanFair Alliance campaign manager Adam Webb said:

Taking action against touts who bulk-harvest tickets is another important step towards cleaning up the so-called secondary market. Alongside strong and swift enforcement of consumer legislation through agencies like National Trading Standards and the Competition & Markets Authority, there is clear potential to root out the bad actors and to allow a new breed of fair, transparent, and law-abiding ticket resale services to flourish.

Chief Executive of the Music Managers’ Forum Annabella Coldrick said:

The new changes to the law including banning bots will help increase the chances of tickets getting into the hands of fans. The entire market is now shifting with the increasing ability to enforce artists terms and conditions and provide face-value resale options which are fan-friendly. These changes have the potential to have a global impact and the US is now looking to UK consumer law to help clean up it’s own ticketing market.

Jonathan Brown, Chief Executive of the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR) said: