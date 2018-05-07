Three Trustees Appointed to Sport England

Sue James

Sue James has over 30 years’ experience working in the media industry. She was a senior executive of Time Inc UK for over 20 years and until September 2017 she was the Editorial Director of woman&home, the UK’s leading consumer title for 40+ women. Sue received widespread recognition for her work there earning numerous industry awards and establishing a strong commercial reputation for understanding and meeting customer needs as well as delivering and managing behavioural and organisational change. Sue now runs her own media brand consultancy advising clients from all sectors on Strategic Brand Marketing, Content Creation and Customer Engagement.

Her passion for wellbeing and desire to help all women ‘lead their best life’, led Sue to develop long standing partnerships with some of the UK’s biggest health charities. For Breast Cancer Care she created the game-changing Pink Ribbon Walk initiative in 1999 and she was the driving force behind Walk for One Million for Target Ovarian Cancer. These, plus her recent work with the Alzheimer’s Society, have resulted in more than £10 million being raised for health and wellbeing charities.

Sue is a consummate communicator and has an astute understanding of the needs and aspirations of women globally, having herself worked in the USA, Europe and South Africa. She is passionate about supporting and mentoring and has, during her career, helped, encouraged and inspired women of all ages. She has also worked on youth and graduate inclusive physical activity initiatives through her involvement as a Trustee with the National Centre of Circus Arts.

Natalie Ceeney CBE

Natalie is a non-executive Director and strategy consultant. She was appointed to the board of Sports England from 1st June 2018, and her other roles include Chair of Innovate Finance, non-executive director of Board of Countrywide PLC, and a business advisor on technology driven transformation. Her previous executive career includes three CEO roles, of HM Courts and Tribunals Service, The National Archives and the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Natalie has always been passionate about sports, initially just as a supporter of elite sports and more recently as a regular cyclist and gym user. Her own experience of ill health, including breast cancer, has made her a strong believer in the power of activity and exercise for physical and mental health. Natalie is also a digital evangelist, with a career history of using digital technology to widen participation and access, and excited by its potential in sport.

Mohamed Elsarky

Mohamed Elsarky is a seasoned executive with wide experience in industry, sport, and not for profit organisations. Most recently he served as Global President and CEO of Godiva Chocolatier where he was also a member of the Board. Previously, he was operating partner at Lion Capital, a leading private equity firm; President of United Biscuits Northern Europe; CEO Jacobs Bakery (Danone) UK and Ireland, and Chairman / CEO Kellogg Australia and New Zealand.

Mohamed’s involvement in sport include major sponsorship of Rugby League, Netball, and Surf Life Saving Iron Man and Iron Woman competitions in Australia where he was Vice Patron of Surf Life Saving Queensland. More recently he was Chair of British Canoeing overseeing improved governance and developing relationships with funding bodies and key stakeholders. Mohamed is currently Chair of British Equestrian Federation.

Mohamed hold a number of non-executive board positions including NOMAD Foods (NYSE) and the East India Company. He also served on several not for profit organisations focussing on children including Kids Help Line, Children’s Hospital Council, and Australian Council for Children and Parenting as well as the New South Wales Technical and Further Education (TAFE) Board.

The roles are remunerated at £218 a day. These appointments have been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Natalie, Sue and Mohamed have declared no such political activity.