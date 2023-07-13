Thousands of unlicensed medical products seized in morning of raids in Bolton

The operation saw raids across nine addresses in Bolton, Westhoughton and Leigh in the early hours of Thursday 13 July 2023, where two women and a man were arrested.

Officers from the MHRA and Greater Manchester Police seized unlicensed medical products including unlicensed versions of Botox, numbing agents and dermal fillers.

Andy Morling, MHRA Deputy Director of Criminal Enforcement said:

Medicines like these are powerful and dangerous in the wrong hands, potentially leading to serious adverse health consequences. The criminals trading in these products are not only breaking the law, they also have no regard for your safety. It is illegal to advertise, sell or supply medicines such as these without the appropriate authorisation. If you see these products, or any other powerful medicines, being sold on social media or elsewhere online, think. It’s unlikely to be legitimate. You can help the MHRA take action by reporting concerns to us through our Yellow Card scheme. Our Criminal Enforcement Unit will continue working to protect your health by disrupting this harmful and illegal trade. We’re grateful to our partners in Greater Manchester Police, for helping in our efforts to do this today.

Detective Inspector James Coles from GMP’s Economic Crime Unit said:

This morning’s action showcases a really good example of partners working together to combat issues that are prevalent in our communities, we are determined to tackle money laundering in Greater Manchester and endeavour to make it as hard as possible for individuals to conceal illicit finance. Whilst we have 3 in custody, an investigation remains ongoing, and we will continue to investigate and eradicate this type of criminal activity from the area.

Find out more

MHRA safety advice when buying medicines online

Be careful when buying medicines online.

Medicines and medical devices are not ordinary consumer goods and their sale and supply is tightly controlled. Websites operating outside the legal supply chain may seem tempting, for example, offering a prescription medicine without a prescription. Not only are these sites breaking the law – they’re putting your health at risk.

Do not self-prescribe.

Self-diagnosis and self-medication can be very dangerous. If you have a concern about your health, visit your GP, get a correct diagnosis and if medicines are prescribed, obtain them from a legitimate source.

Visit the #FakeMeds website for tools and resources to help people purchase medication or medical devices safely online.

Follow us on Twitter: @MHRAgovuk

Follow us on LinkedIn: Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Notes to editors