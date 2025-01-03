Thousands of British troops to lead major NATO exercise in Eastern Europe  

UK leading contribution with over 2600 personnel and 730 vehicles deploying to NATO’s eastern flank.

First deployment under new NATO Allied Reaction Force.

Deployment demonstrates UK’s unshakeable commitment to NATO and European Security.

Thousands of UK personnel will continue to deploy to Europe in the next two months to spearhead a major NATO exercise.

Leading from the front, the UK is providing the largest contribution of forces with over 2600 personnel, and 730 vehicles deploying to NATO’s eastern flank.

Throughout January and February 2025, NATO will conduct Exercise Steadfast Dart 25 to practice the deployment of the new Allied Reaction Force, which can rapidly reinforce NATO’s eastern flank. These important exercises will showcase the Alliance’s readiness, capability, and commitment to defend every inch of NATO territory.

The UK’s 1st Division will be in command of all of NATO’s land forces in the exercise, continuing Britain’s proud tradition of leadership in NATO and demonstrating this government’s unshakeable commitment to the Alliance.

The exercises will see the UK Armed Forces join thousands of personnel from ten NATO Allies, operating across Romania and Bulgaria coinciding with the anniversary of Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard MP, said:

This Government wants the UK to be NATO’s leading European nation. Exercise Steadfast Dart demonstrates our unshakeable commitment to NATO and highlights the UK key leadership role in the Alliance. As we approach the three-year anniversary of Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we must continue to strengthen our collective defences together to deter Putin effectively.

Keeping the country safe is the Government’s first priority, and an integral part of its Plan for Change. The work of the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force, is critical to the security and stability of the UK, supporting all of the Government’s five missions in its plan.

This exercise will help to improve co-ordination and cooperation between NATO Allies, particularly in the early phases of deployment. The ability of NATO to rapidly deploy is reliant on nations being able to seamlessly operate alongside each other.

Having a high-readiness forces that can operate across land, air, and sea to respond to emerging threats is a critical component of NATO’s defensive plans. The new Allied Reaction Force will not only support the Alliance’s defence in times of crisis but strengthen deterrence against our adversaries – including Russia. It will ensure that forces from across the NATO alliance can come together at shorter notice that has ever been possible before.

730 vehicles including Foxhound and Jackals will deploy by road, air, and sea to Eastern Europe where they will conduct two exercises before returning to the UK at the end of February.