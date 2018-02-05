Theatres Trust reappointment

Tim Eyles is Managing Partner UK and International Board member of leading international law firm Taylor Wessing, Chair of The Jerwood Charitable Foundation, one of the UK’s leading arts charities, and a Director of the Jerwood Space.

Taylor Wessing has strong cultural connections with the arts which include a relationship with the National Portrait Gallery and a 10 year sponsorship of the NPG’s Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize.

In his early career Tim Eyles was a lawyer, then partner, with the law firm Goodman Derrick, where the senior partner was Lord Goodman CH the founding Chairman of The Theatres Trust.

The role is not remunerated. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Tim has declared no such political activity.